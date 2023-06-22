Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku can be a similar type of figure to Kai Havertz at Stamford Bridge, says journalist Dean Jones.

The Blues recently confirmed the signing of the Frenchman from RB Leipzig, while Havertz's move to Arsenal is close to being finalised.

Chelsea transfer news — Christopher Nkunku

On Tuesday, Chelsea announced that Nkunku would be joining the club in July.

"I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea," the 25-year-old told the Premier League outfit's official website. "A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and teammates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch."

Nkunku cost the west London side £52m, according to BBC Sport, and while they have been able to capture the France international, Mauricio Pochettino is now set to lose Havertz.

As per The Athletic, Arsenal are close to landing the German in a £65m deal this summer.

What has Dean Jones said about Christopher Nkunku, Kai Havertz and Chelsea?

While Jones is unsure if Chelsea actually need a successor to Havertz, he believes Nkunku can be a similar kind of player to him.

When asked if Nkunku could replace the 24-year-old at Stamford Bridge, the transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "Nkunku can be that same kind of figure in the squad. I don't know if they need to replace Havertz. Part of the problem with Havertz has been that they haven't got an obvious fit in the squad for him.

"They don't play with a support striker. They've been using him wherever they could fit him really. They knew how good he was. It was just the case they've never been able to unlock him to his full potential. So I think in Nkunku, they've got somebody with a bit more versatility who can fit better with what they've got to work with."

How did Christopher Nkunku perform last season?

His 2022/23 campaign alone is why Chelsea supporters should be excited about the arrival of Nkunku.

In 36 appearances, the former Paris Saint-Germain man scored 23 goals, as per Transfermarkt.

Last season, Chelsea registered just 38 times in the Premier League (via WhoScored). It is clear that they are in need of more firepower and Nkunku could be the forward to give them that.

If he can adapt to English football, then the Blues could end up having one of the most dangerous attackers in the country.