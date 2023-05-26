Chelsea are more likely to sign Manuel Ugarte than Frenkie De Jong in the summer window, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino will be given the chance to sign reinforcements in the off-season, with Ugarte tipped as a suitable candidate.

Chelsea transfer news - Manuel Ugarte

According to a report from the Portuguese outlet Record, Chelsea are one of various clubs keeping tabs on Sporting CP midfielder Ugarte's progress.

It's claimed the Blues have been alerted of the talented 22-year-old after a breakthrough season for the Lisbon-based outfit.

The report suggests Ugarte is set to sit down with Sporting in the coming weeks to decide on his future, with a move away from the Portuguese capital looking likely.

Chelsea could be joined by a whole host of different Premier League sides in the hunt for Ugarte's signature, including shock candidates Aston Villa.

A separate report claimed the West Midlands outfit have been quoted £53 million for the Uruguayan's services, as speculation surrounding a move begins to heat up.

It comes amid rumours linking Chelsea with Barcelona midfielder De Jong, whose future at Camp Nou continues to come under scrutiny.

However, with De Jong having settled under Xavi at Barcelona, there are suggestions Ugarte might be the more attainable option for the Blues.

What has Dean Jones said about Ugarte joining Chelsea?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones admitted De Jong was likely to be out of reach for Chelsea this summer, especially given their absence from European competition next season.

Instead, Jones has tipped Chelsea to go after Ugarte, saying: "He is probably more achievable than Frenkie De Jong. I know that it's been talked about before with Frenkie being on Chelsea's list, but it just doesn't seem like a transfer that's going to gain any momentum as we look at it right now, he’s more than happy at Barcelona.”

Why is Ugarte so heavily sought-after?

Attracting attention from across the continent, Ugarte looks set to be one of the most sought-after names in Europe this summer.

It's for good reason too, with FBref statistics ranking the eight-cap Urugauy international among the top one per cent of passers in his position.

Averaging a pass completion rate above 90%, Ugarte is a classy operator on the ball and a player who would likely suit the ball-dominant style incoming Chelsea boss Pochettino will look to implement.

His quality has also been reflected by his performances for Sporting this season, with WhoScored ranking him as the second-highest player in their squad, out of those who still remain at the club.