Chelsea target Amadou Onana will have huge resale value if the Blues sign him this summer, says transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Everton midfielder has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge and Jones thinks he fits the profile of player the west London club and Todd Boehly want.

Chelsea transfer news — Amadou Onana

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri recently claimed that Chelsea are interested in signing Onana in a potential £55m deal.

This is not the first time there has been talk about the Blues being keen on the 21-year-old. During the January transfer window, The Telegraph reported that they were eyeing him as the Premier League outfit looked to strengthen their midfield.

In the end, though, Onana remained at Goodison Park, helping Everton to retain their status as a top-flight club.

He signed for the Toffees from Lille in a £33m deal nearly a year ago, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Dean Jones said about Amadou Onana and Chelsea?

Jones can understand why Chelsea would be interested in Onana.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Onana's an interesting one. Ideally, Everton won't let him go. He's had a great season, but he's very young. He does fit the profile that we're seeing Chelsea go for at the moment.

"He's 21 and he's new to the Premier League. He's making his impact and, as part of that, he'll have huge resale value if he does come through the door. And this is part of Chelsea's new model."

How did Amadou Onana perform last season?

Onana can be pleased with how his first campaign in England went.

He made 2.2 tackles per game in the Premier League, which was the third-highest average in Everton's squad, according to WhoScored. The Belgium international also made 1.1 interceptions a match, putting him in the top five players at Goodison Park for that category.

Ultimately, Onana is a midfielder who is capable of stopping attacks. And with time on his side, you would expect him to become even more proficient at his job.

"He has many great qualities to help strengthen our midfield and, at just 20 years old, has massive potential to get even better, " Onana's former manager Frank Lampard told Everton's official website after his arrival.

It is clear that Chelsea are looking to sign a new midfielder this summer, with Brighton & Hove Albion's Moisés Caicedo high on their list. If Mauricio Pochettino needs another one on top of the Ecuadorian, then Onana certainly could be a good option.