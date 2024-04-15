Highlights
Chelsea dominated Everton with Cole Palmer scoring a perfect hat-trick and showcasing his creative outlet.
Palmer's standout performance earned him a 10/10 rating and recognition as the Man of the Match.
Marc Cucurella, Nicholas Jackson, and Alfie Gilchrist also had strong performances for Chelsea, contributing to a comfortable win.
Chelsea's last ditch push for European football next season took a massive step forward as the Blues put Everton to the sword on Monday night. Having seen Manchester United once again drop points over the weekend, Mauricio Pochettino's men produced their best performance of the season as they heaped more woes on the relegation-threatened Toffees.
Once again, Cole Palmer was the star of the show, scoring a perfect hat-trick inside the first thirty minutes. The pick of the bunch came after Jordan Pickford gave the ball to the Chelsea star, who proceeded to lob the goalkeeper from distance. This was outdone by a wonderful Nicholas Jackson goal after the forward brought the ball down well and found the bottom corner on the turn.
Chelsea continued their domination, although there was controversy over their fifth, with Noni Madueke fighting with Jackson and Palmer over who got to take a penalty. In the end, it was the latter who cooly slotted away his fourth of the night. Youngster Alfie Gilchrist came off the bench to seal an easy night's work.
Everton could've taken the lead when Beto skied a sitter from close-range, but other than that, the visitors were passengers as the home side prepared for their trip to Wembley this weekend.
Chelsea Player Ratings
Dorde Petrovic - 7/10
A quiet night for Chelsea's shot stopper, having only had to make two routine stops all game. A clean sheet will always go down well for any 'keeper, regardless of how busy they are.
Malo Gusto - 7/10
Everton offered slightly more of a threat down their left-hand side, but Malo Gusto handled things with composure and offered an attacking threat moving forward.
Trevor Chalobah - 7/10
Tonight was just Chalobah's sixth Premier League appearance all season, but he looked up to speed and patrolled the centre of defence well with his more experienced partner.
Thiago Silva - 7/10
Thaigo Silva continued to prove age is just a number with another Rolls Royce-like display. He led the defence as a man with his experience can be expected to do and will happy to come away with a clean sheet.
Marc Cucurella - 8/10
Chelsea's biggest threat in first half came down Everton's right hand side, who couldn't keep up with Mudryk and the overlapping Cucurella. The Spaniard got an assist for Jackson's strike, although that was more because of the striker's brilliant work.
Moises Caicedo - 7/10
Chelsea's midfield duo controlled the game and helped keep possession ticking over. It's no more than they would've been expected to do.
Conor Gallagher - 7/10
As with Caicedo, Gallagher managed the game in the middle of the park well. He also played an important role in easing tensions between Madueke and Palmer, as any captain should.
Noni Madueke - 6/10
Madueke has always been most effective when coming off the bench this season. While he was a bright spark, his antics leading up to Chelsea's fifth were unnecessary and sees him drop down a point when he likely would've come away with a higher rating.
Cole Palmer - 10/10
Unsurprisingly, the 21-year-old was Chelsea's focal point with his creative outlet. He was back on the scoresheet with a beautiful strike that was all his own doing. It got Chelsea off the mark on what would be a comfortable night. He doubled the lead within five minutes of that with a simple rebound. Within half an hour he had his second hat-trick within a week. His fourth was the cherry on top. Get him on the plane.
Mykhailo Mudryk - 7/10
The Ukraninan lacked end product, but was no doubt a nuisance against a legless Coleman. His lightning pace will continue to make him a threat, he just needs to add the finishing touches.
Nicholas Jackson - 8/10
The former Villareal man is often criticised for his lack of end product, but he was a menace for the Everton defenders tonight. Having played a pivotal role in the opening two goals, Jackson got the goal he deserved, and what a wonderfully taken goal it was.
Sub - Carney Chukwumeka - 6/10
The game was over by the time Chelsea made their changes. Good for Chukwumeka to get minutes under his belt on his return from injury.
Sub - Cesare Casadei - 6/10
Much like with the previous entrant, this was an opportunity for the Italian to get low-risk minutes to strut his stuff. It also gave the crowd a chance to give Palmer a standing ovation.
Sub - Alfie Gilchrist - 7/10
A brilliant moment for the youngster to score his first goal off the game to round off a brilliant team display.
Devid Washington - 5/10
No time for the young striker to make much of an impact.
Everton Player Ratings
Jordan Pickford - 4/10
It was never going to be an easy night for England's number one, but he did himself no favours. The game was likely over before he made his costly mistake for Chelsea's third, but it was without a doubt the nail in the coffin.
Seamus Coleman - 2/10
This may be harsh for the Everton stalwart, but he was a passenger as Chelsea tormented him down the right-hand side. He needed pulling off at half-time.
James Tarkowski - 3/10
The highlight of Tarkowski's game was giving away the penalty for Chelsea's fifth. Not the England internationals best night work.
Jarrad Branthwaite - 3/10
The young defender has a bright future, but this was a learning curve for him. Branthwaite was nutmegged early on by Palmer and things didn't get much better from there. He went off and was accompanied by a physio. Everton fans will be praying it was merely a precaution.
Vitaliy Mykolenko - 4/10
Mykolenko was probably the strongest of the weakest links at the back for Everton tonight, but that's more to do with the fact that Chelsea chose to target the opposite flank.
Ashley Young - 3/10
Much like Coleman, it seemed as though Young didn't have the legs to keep up with the energetic forward play from the home side down his area of the pitch. A cynical yellow card summarises his night perfectly.
James Garner - 4/10
A sloppy display from a midfielder often tidy on the ball. Everton didn't have much possession, but Garner certainly didn't do much with it when he had the ball.
Amadou Onana - 4/10
The Belgian is usually a physical threat, but remained a passenger tonight. It was too easy for the opposition midfield to play through the Everton lines.
Dwight McNeil - 3/10
Quiet and with many crosses failing to reach the mark. This was more akin to the Dwight McNeil of last season.
Abdoulaye Doucoure - 4/10
Similar to Onana, Doucoure didn't apply the physical pressure that is surely the main reason Sean Dyche trusts him so much.
Beto - 5/10
The Portuguese star will be kicking himself for his early miss from inside the six-yard box, which would've been onside upon review. Instead, within the next five minutes, Chelsea took a foothold of the game. He remained the Toffees biggest threat, but truthfully that is not saying much tonight.
Sub - Andre Gomes - 4/10
Marginally better than Onana, but again, that's not saying much. The former Barcelona man will be wondering what happened to his days at the Nou Camp.
Sub - Nathan Paterson - 4/10
The Scot faired better than the more experienced Coleman. Hopefully the hamstring injury the saw him come off late on will not be too serious.
Sub - Jack Harrison - 4/10
Chelsea continued to dominate with Harrison on the pitch, but he was no worse than anyone else on the pitch.
Sub - Michael Keane - 3/10
Keane made quite a nasty challenge not longer after Chelsea's fifth goal, perhaps showcasing frustrations with how the night panned out. Other than that, there wasn't much to report on the Englishman.
Sub - Ben Godfrey - 5/10
Godfrey came on in stoppage time, so can't be rated any higher or lower than a 5.
Man of the Match
Cole Palmer
Who else? A perfect hat-trick in the first half. A cool second half penalty. Two trebles in three games. This man has been on absolute fire all season long, even when his teammates were way off the pace.
Tonight, they complimented the Englishman well, and he rewarded them with a clinical display filled with magical moments. He has to be a shoe-in for the Euros 2024 squad now and if he continues to play as he did tonight, he will be a quality addition to the Three Lions squad.