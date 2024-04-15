Highlights Chelsea dominated Everton with Cole Palmer scoring a perfect hat-trick and showcasing his creative outlet.

Palmer's standout performance earned him a 10/10 rating and recognition as the Man of the Match.

Marc Cucurella, Nicholas Jackson, and Alfie Gilchrist also had strong performances for Chelsea, contributing to a comfortable win.

Chelsea's last ditch push for European football next season took a massive step forward as the Blues put Everton to the sword on Monday night. Having seen Manchester United once again drop points over the weekend, Mauricio Pochettino's men produced their best performance of the season as they heaped more woes on the relegation-threatened Toffees.

Once again, Cole Palmer was the star of the show, scoring a perfect hat-trick inside the first thirty minutes. The pick of the bunch came after Jordan Pickford gave the ball to the Chelsea star, who proceeded to lob the goalkeeper from distance. This was outdone by a wonderful Nicholas Jackson goal after the forward brought the ball down well and found the bottom corner on the turn.

Chelsea continued their domination, although there was controversy over their fifth, with Noni Madueke fighting with Jackson and Palmer over who got to take a penalty. In the end, it was the latter who cooly slotted away his fourth of the night. Youngster Alfie Gilchrist came off the bench to seal an easy night's work.

Everton could've taken the lead when Beto skied a sitter from close-range, but other than that, the visitors were passengers as the home side prepared for their trip to Wembley this weekend.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Dorde Petrovic - 7/10

A quiet night for Chelsea's shot stopper, having only had to make two routine stops all game. A clean sheet will always go down well for any 'keeper, regardless of how busy they are.

Malo Gusto - 7/10

Everton offered slightly more of a threat down their left-hand side, but Malo Gusto handled things with composure and offered an attacking threat moving forward.

Trevor Chalobah - 7/10

Tonight was just Chalobah's sixth Premier League appearance all season, but he looked up to speed and patrolled the centre of defence well with his more experienced partner.

Thiago Silva - 7/10

Thaigo Silva continued to prove age is just a number with another Rolls Royce-like display. He led the defence as a man with his experience can be expected to do and will happy to come away with a clean sheet.

Marc Cucurella - 8/10

Chelsea's biggest threat in first half came down Everton's right hand side, who couldn't keep up with Mudryk and the overlapping Cucurella. The Spaniard got an assist for Jackson's strike, although that was more because of the striker's brilliant work.

Moises Caicedo - 7/10

Chelsea's midfield duo controlled the game and helped keep possession ticking over. It's no more than they would've been expected to do.

Conor Gallagher - 7/10

As with Caicedo, Gallagher managed the game in the middle of the park well. He also played an important role in easing tensions between Madueke and Palmer, as any captain should.

Noni Madueke - 6/10

Madueke has always been most effective when coming off the bench this season. While he was a bright spark, his antics leading up to Chelsea's fifth were unnecessary and sees him drop down a point when he likely would've come away with a higher rating.

Cole Palmer - 10/10

Unsurprisingly, the 21-year-old was Chelsea's focal point with his creative outlet. He was back on the scoresheet with a beautiful strike that was all his own doing. It got Chelsea off the mark on what would be a comfortable night. He doubled the lead within five minutes of that with a simple rebound. Within half an hour he had his second hat-trick within a week. His fourth was the cherry on top. Get him on the plane.