Chelsea target Lautaro Martínez is "definitely" open to a move to Stamford Bridge or another Premier League ground this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The Inter Milan forward has been heavily linked with a switch to the Blues and Jones is confident that he is gettable.

Chelsea transfer news — Lautaro Martínez

Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that there are people at Chelsea who "really like" Martínez.

According to Football Insider, the west London club are interested in the Argentine and could sign him for £60m.

Chelsea and their new manager Mauricio Pochettino are looking to improve the team's attack after a disappointing season in front of goal.

In their 19 games at home in the Premier League, the Blues scored just 20 times, as per Transfermarkt. To put that into perspective, champions Manchester City found the back of the net on 60 occasions.

What has Dean Jones said about Lautaro Martínez and Chelsea?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about Martínez and Chelsea, Jones said: "So far there has been no move for Lautaro from anyone. But at Chelsea there is still a feeling that even if they sign Nicolas Jackson, there will be one more name to come up top.

"Losing [Kai] Havertz and probably [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang and [Romelu] Lukaku means a spot opens up in that frontline, and it’ll be interesting to see if they really trust [Armando] Broja or if they go for that star power.

"Lautaro would be a good option in that sense, given his history of playing at the very top level with Inter Milan and Argentina. He has a decent record of getting to the 20-goal mark and he’s gettable in this window. He would definitely be open to moving to the Premier League from what my contacts say."

How many goals would Lautaro Martínez score at Chelsea?

As Jones mentioned, Martínez is a forward who is capable of scoring 20 goals in a season.

Last term, the 25-year-old netted 21 times in Serie A and managed the same amount the campaign before (via Transfermarkt).

That is the kind of output Pochettino will be expecting if his compatriot does end up at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Of course, most of Chelsea's recent signings in attack have not done too well. Romelu Lukaku during his second spell at the club, for example, lasted just one season in west London before rejoining Inter Milan on loan.

If Martínez can adapt to life in England, though, then 20 goals may not be out of his reach.