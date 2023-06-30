Mason Mount rejected a lucrative contract offer from Chelsea before he agreed to a £60 million switch to Premier League rivals Manchester United, according to a new report from The Guardian.

Yesterday afternoon, Chelsea finally accepted a bid worth £55m, with add-ons worth £5m, from Manchester United, with the England international having only one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues tried to keep their academy graduate by offering him a long-term deal worth nearly triple his current wage.

Chelsea's contract offer to Mason Mount

According to The Guardian, Chelsea were prepared to offer Mount a £200,000-a-week contract with the 24-year-old midfielder currently on a deal worth £75,000-a-week. That's roughly a 166% increase!

To obtain his services, Manchester United offered the England international a five-year contract with an additional year worth £250,000-a-week.

Summer sales at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have had a big clear out this summer transfer window with the likes of Mateo Kovačić, Kai Havertz, Kalidou Koulibaly, Édouard Mendy, and N'Golo Kanté having already departed Stamford Bridge.

Mount has now been added to this list allowing Chelsea to accumulate £180 million in sales so far this season.

Many Chelsea fans are left wondering why one of their first-team players has been sold to a Premier League rival, however, with Chelsea icon Joe Cole having previously described Mount as ‘outstanding’.

Speaking to BT Sport, Cole said: "He does [get credit] from people in the game.

"I've never met one ex-player or one coach who doesn't appreciate him.

"He's a top, top outstanding player, he's becoming one of the most important players in the country.

"You want to sit them down in front of a touchscreen and educate them and show them that what this kid does is unbelievable."

Mount and his representatives have been quiet on his transfer to Manchester United, with the Chelsea midfielder even being asked by F1 presenters about the speculation surrounding his proposed move to Old Trafford.

At the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this month, Sky Sports F1 presenter Martin Brundle spotted Mount on the grid and asked him: "Mason, [Ben] Chilwell said you are going to United," which Mount laughed at.

Mount replied: "I am just here to enjoy this race today! Amazing day, can't wait to watch it now."