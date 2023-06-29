Chelsea target Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez would make a "great pairing" at Stamford Bridge, believes Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

The Blues are hoping to sign the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder and look in desperate need of him after losing N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic.

Chelsea transfer news — Moises Caicedo

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea will make a "serious offer" for Caicedo this summer.

The 21-year-old is currently valued at around £65m by Transfermarkt, but Brighton are set to demand much more than that.

According to one report from The Athletic, the Seagulls want at least £100m for Caicedo.

Selling him for that price would see Brighton make some serious profit after the south coast club paid Independiente del Valle just £4m for his services back in 2021, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Michael Bridge said about Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez?

Bridge was really impressed with what he saw from Caicedo last season and now thinks the Ecuadorian and Fernandez could be an amazing double act at Chelsea.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "Caicedo was outstanding last season. I watched him at Arsenal in May; I thought he was unbelievable. Of course, they've just lost N'Golo Kante. I think he'd be a great pairing next to Enzo Fernandez."

Could Moises Caicedo bring the best out of Enzo Fernandez?

Next season, Chelsea fans will probably want to see Fernandez getting forward a bit more often. The Argentine is an extremely good passer.

As per FBref, he has ranked in the 97th percentile for progressive passes among midfielders over the last year. Really, then, you want him on the ball and trying to start attacks.

The World Cup winner would need cover at times for when there is a turnover in possession, and Caicedo looks more than capable of giving him that.

Also per FBref, the Ecuador international has ranked in the 87th percentile for tackles and the 89th for interceptions compared to his positional peers. He is terrific at winning the ball back for his side.

Ultimately, the arrival of Caicedo would give Fernandez more licence to get forward and display his excellent passing. And again, with Mauricio Pochettino not having Kante or Kovacic to call upon, Chelsea really do need to sign a new midfielder before the transfer window closes.

Caicedo is going to be expensive, but he looks perfect for the west London club.