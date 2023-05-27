Chelsea target Dušan Vlahović sees Stamford Bridge as a viable destination, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Juventus forward is being heavily linked with a move to west London this summer, and Galetti says the Blues agreeing personal terms with him won't be a problem.

Chelsea transfer news — Dušan Vlahović

Back in January, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Vlahović to Chelsea is "one to watch".

Since then, ESPN has claimed that the west London club have made the 23-year-old their number one target for the summer and have already made an €80m (£70m) offer for him.

Chelsea are in desperate need of a new striker after struggling for goals this season.

In 37 Premier League fixtures, Frank Lampard's side have managed to find the back of the net on just 37 occasions.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Dušan Vlahović and Chelsea?

Galetti says Chelsea could make a swoop for Vlahović and has suggested that he would be open to switch to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "The Blues could make a concrete move for the Serbian, especially because the next manager, [Mauricio] Pochettino, considers Dušan the ideal striker for his tactical idea.

"The player likes the destination and reaching an agreement on personal terms wouldn't be a problem. Let's keep an eye also on Bayern Munich, who have Vlahović at the top of their list along with Harry Kane."

Should Chelsea sign Dušan Vlahović this summer?

He's definitely one striker that they should be considering, which does look to be the case.

Again, the Blues need to bring in a new centre-forward and Vlahović is one of the best in Serie A. He's had some injury problems this season, but the Serbia international has still managed to score 14 goals in all competitions for the Old Lady, as per Transfermarkt.

"I’ll be honest, Vlahović surprised me too," Juventus legend Pavel Nedvěd told Mediaset (via Football Italia) last year. "There are comparisons to some of the tops like Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I knew he was a very good player, but he was born in 2000 and if he continues with this mentality, he can really do great things. I am convinced the future belongs to him. He is really intelligent, knows how to prepare for games, is very humble and that is so important for a player to become a champion. He really is on the right track."

Ultimately, it's not hard to see why the former Fiorentina man is on Chelsea's list as they look to improve their faltering attack.