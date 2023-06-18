Chelsea target Lautaro Martinez is now 'open-minded' about a move to Stamford Bridge, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Martinez is rumoured to be leaving Serie A this summer, with Chelsea one of the sides sniffing around the Argentine international.

Chelsea transfer news - Lautaro Martinez

Just days after losing the Champions League final to eventual winners Manchester City, there is talk of Martinez ditching Inter Milan for pastures new elsewhere.

According to a report by Mail Online, that destination could end up being west London, as Chelsea are said to be exploring a potential move for the forward.

It's claimed by the publication that new boss Mauricio Pochettino is eyeing up a move for his Argentine compatriot, with a summer refresh expected at Stamford Bridge.

Centre-forward is a position of interest for Pochettino, who isn't expected to waste any time in scouting out his transfer targets.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea will sit down with the Inter chiefs to discuss the potential of Martinez swapping Milan for London this summer.

Romano hinted that Chelsea could use their pre-planned discussions with Inter about the future of Romelu Lukaku to float the idea of Martinez going the opposite way and joining the Blues on a permanent basis instead.

What has Dean Jones said about Martinez joining Chelsea?

When asked about the potential for this deal to pull through, transfer insider Jones indicated the player was keen on a move to Chelsea, with Martinez open to testing his abilities in the Premier League.

On the World Cup winner, Jones said: "There's definitely a conversation to be had there. Lautaro has always fancied the idea of playing in the Premier League and I think he's very open-minded about the idea of joining Chelsea, if it could happen.”

How much will Martinez cost Chelsea?

According to a report by Football Insider, Martinez could be available to transfer away from Inter for the hefty price of £70 million.

Part of the reason being the 48-cap Argentina international has three years left on his current contract, meaning any club looking to pry him away from Inter will likely come at a heavy cost.

However, at just 25 years old, Martinez does have plenty of time left remaining at the top table of European football, making an investment of £70 million worthwhile across the duration of a contract.

Of course, the only question is whether he would be willing to forsake a year without continental competition to secure a move to Chelsea, but with the prospect of working under Pochettino and playing in the Premier League on offer, it's difficult to imagine him saying no.