Chelsea’s current first-choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is likely to keep his place in net according to club sources, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues’ options in the goalkeeper department are baring thin following Edouard Mendy’s exit, and Kepa will, therefore, be hoping to retain his spot.

Chelsea transfer news – Goalkeeper

Mauricio Pochettino – Todd Boehly’s fourth manager since he took charge – has a mountain to climb with his current side, especially given they finished in 12th place.

The Argentine’s first call of business was to overhaul the team to his liking, starting with fan favourite N’Golo Kante who was picked up by Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, per Sky Sports.

Some good news is that confirmed for the Blues is the £53m coup of RB Leipzig’s Cristopher Nkunku, while the club have also officially unveiled Nicolas Jackson as their latest recruit on their Twitter.

However, Edouard Mendy’s unforeseen departure from Stamford Bridge has left the club short-changed in that area, meaning speculation has arisen in terms of the club’s plans.

The optimal replacement is Inter Milan’s Andre Onana after the Cameroonian showcased his innate ball-playing ability in the Nerazzurri’s 2022/23 Champions League campaign where they fell short at the final stage.

Onana has received interest from the Blues, alongside Premier League rivals Manchester United, but will cost any prospective suitor around the £50m mark, per The Guardian.

What did Ben Jacobs say about Chelsea and Kepa Arrizabalaga?

On the 13-cap Spain international, Jacobs claimed Pochettino will need longer to assess the issue at hand meaning Kepa is likely to be his starter in between the sticks when the 2023/24 season starts.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “All of these names that Chelsea are looking at are number ones and yet at the same time, the indications from club sources is that Kepa is number one for now.

“So, there’s a little bit of a contradiction between the targets linked with Chelsea and the fact that all indications, for now, are that Kepa is the number one, and I think the reason for that is, again, because Pochettino needs to actually assess the goalkeeper situation in practice during pre-season, because it just isn’t that kind of position that he can rotate.”

Should Kepa Arrizabalaga be Chelsea’s first choice goalkeeper?

Ideally not from a Chelsea perspective.

He cost the club a whopping £71m, via Sky Sports, four years ago but has rarely been considered an elite-level goalkeeper, with Brazilian duo Ederson and Allison Becker often stealing the headlines – and rightfully so.

However, it must be said that the Spaniard did enjoy somewhat of a remontada last term, dislodging his Cameroonian counterpart from his first-choice spot, registering a total of 37 appearances and 12 clean sheets across the season.

As things stand, Chelsea’s second-string goalkeeper is Martin Bettinelli, but the 31-year-old has played just one game since his free transfer to west London in 2021.

Whether Pochettino opts to sign a starting or back-up goalkeeper remains to be seen, but it would be a risk to enter such an important season with such poor depth.