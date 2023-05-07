Chelsea star Mason Mount has been tipped to become the Dele Alli of Mauricio Pochettino's tenure at Stamford Bridge, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Mount has been linked with a move away from Chelsea, but Jones believes the opportunity to work with Pochettino could persuade him to stay.

Chelsea transfer news - Mason Mount

According to a report by Football Insider, Mount could be about to snub interest from a number of Premier League sides to renew his current contract at Chelsea.

It's claimed the Portsmouth-born midfielder, whose contract is set to expire next summer, has had a change of heart surrounding a Chelsea extension.

Interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal had cast doubt on Mount's future at Stamford Bridge, but the midfield maestro could be about to commit his future to Chelsea.

The report suggests despite initial reservations, the England international is now more open to signing a new long-term deal with the west Londoners than he was before.

It comes amid growing clarity surrounding Chelsea's manager situation, with ex-Tottenham Hotspur chief Pochettino expected to take over as boss.

And as attention switches towards who Pochettino may look to keep and sell in the summer window, there are suggestions the Argentine coach could get the best out of Mount going forward.

What has Dean Jones said about Mount's future at Chelsea?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones hinted Mount could become the "Dele Alli" of Pochettino's new-look Chelsea.

On Mount's future in the team, Jones said: "Dele played as one of the three attacking midfield players that would support striker Harry Kane.

"His output over the course of his Spurs career became very important but it was his spatial awareness that allowed him to flourish and exploit opponents.

"As an attacking midfielder he would link closest with Kane and his athleticism combined with a knack of scoring goals put him in the very top bracket of players of his type.

"It makes sense that Mason Mount could become the Dele Alli of Chelsea but there are also parts of Raheem Sterling’s game that fit with the specifics of the role, so Poch certainly has options."

Will Pochettino get the most out of Mount?

Having underperformed this season, registering an average WhoScored rating of 6.70, there were some questions surrounding Mount's ability to compete at the highest level.

However, at just 24-years-old, the £80,000-per-week earner still has plenty of years ahead of him, with Pochettino's style of play likely to suit Mount's game.

A high-energy midfielder, expect Mount to be front and centre of Pochettino's plans, should he commit his future to the Blues this summer.