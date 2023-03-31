Chelsea star Mason Mount is likely to join a Premier League side, should he leave Stamford Bridge this summer, journalist Simon Phillips revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Mount has been subject to plenty of interest from some of Europe's biggest sides, but Phillips hinted Mount would likely be sold to a fellow top-flight side.

Chelsea transfer news - Mason Mount

As per a report by 90min, Mount is facing an uncertain future at Chelsea, with a move away from the west Londoners mooted this summer.

Mount, who pockets a reported £100,000 per week, has entered the final 18 months of his contract at Chelsea, but rumours about a departure are starting to grow.

It's claimed by the 90min report that Chelsea are keen on getting Mount to extend his deal at Stamford Bridge, yet the two parties haven't been able to strike up an agreement.

Unsurprisingly, it's led to plenty of speculation surrounding the Portsmouth-born star's future, with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all piquing their interest.

On the continent, interest is keen too, with The Guardian claiming new Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has earmarked the Chelsea academy product as a potential summer target.

However, there are new suggestions that Mount would be unlikely to leave England in search of pastures new, with a move to a fellow Premier League side expected instead.

What has Simon Phillips said about Mason Mount?

When quizzed on what's to come for Mount at Chelsea, Phillips hinted a move was possible, but insisted the England international was unlikely to leave the Premier League.

On the 24-year-old, Phillips said: "I can't see Mason Mount going to Bayern. If he does leave Chelsea I think he'll stay in the Premier League.

"Liverpool are obviously the most interested club in him at the moment, but in terms of any Chelsea player going to Bayern, I think Kai Havertz might be the one.”

What should Chelsea do with Mount this summer?

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mount's contract situation wouldn't have happened if former custodian Roman Abramovich was still in charge.

Pointing towards new owner Todd Boehly's scatter-gun approach to recruitment, Brown insisted under Abramovich's watchful eye, Mount "would not have been allowed" to join a rival.

However, with a dwindling contract and no sign of a new deal being signed, Chelsea could be forced to sell Mount this summer, or risk losing him on a free transfer next season.

Having come through the academy, making over 190 appearances for Chelsea along the way, Mount has become somewhat synonymous with the Blues, meaning any exit would be tough to take for the club and supporters alike.