Chelsea view João Félix as a "pretty unique" attacker, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

While Jones doesn't think the Atletico Madrid man should be a priority for the Blues right now, he's suggested that a possible fear of the player joining one of their rivals could see them make a move for him in the summer.

Chelsea transfer news — João Félix

Felix is currently on loan at Chelsea and there's been a lot of talk about the west London club signing him permanently.

According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, the Blues want to keep him at Stamford Bridge and are happy with his impact.

He won't come cheap, though, with the Evening Standard reporting back in February that the 23-year-old could cost up to £80m.

Felix has scored three goals in 14 Premier League outings this season, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Dean Jones said about João Félix and Chelsea?

Jones doesn't think Felix should be at the top of Chelsea's list right now. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "Chelsea's pursuit of him seems a bit strange and slightly unnecessary — he definitely is not a priority when there appear to be more glaring problems in the squad.

"Chelsea have the job of getting players off the books and that is not easy because of the finances attached to them in terms of transfer fees and wages. They do want a cull of the squad but it will not happen overnight. We saw with Hakim Ziyech in January how difficult it is to offload players even when they are wanted elsewhere.

"Felix is being talked about at other clubs; maybe that is what Chelsea fear here. But they also see him as a pretty unique attacking talent and one they have enjoyed having in the squad. They are used to getting their own way in the transfer market and the thought of Felix ending up elsewhere might be worrying."

Should Chelsea sign João Félix in the summer?

After his first few games for the club, you'd have said yes. While he was, of course, sent off on his debut against Fulham back in January, his attacking qualities were there for everyone to see that day.

He had the most shots on target (four) and also completed the most dribbles (two), as per WhoScored.

The Portugal international followed that up with a well-taken goal against West Ham United before adding to his tally by dispatching in games versus Everton and Bournemouth.

However, other than those few matches, he hasn't done much in a Chelsea shirt and certainly not enough for Todd Boehly to go out and drop £80m on him.