Chelsea’s search for a new manager has been an exhaustive process. This was a point of contention with Julian Nagelsmann, who wanted a managerial coronation.

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to come in, but both Chelsea and Pochettino are again taking their time. Chelsea know they can’t afford to get this appointment wrong. That's why lots of candidates have been considered.

Pochettino has also not rushed back into management. He’s been waiting for the right project, and thus has been keen to listen carefully to Chelsea’s vision. He was not entirely convinced by the project back in September when approached after Thomas Tuchel’s sacking. This was down to having only just left PSG and Chelsea’s new owners being brand new. There was no full recruitment team in place and the summer window had just shut. The timing wasn’t right, even though he could fully understand the ambitious long-term goal at the club.

If Pochettino is confirmed, he will be immediately across summer planning. This includes a major clearout. On top of this, Chelsea want a striker, midfielder and potentially a starting goalkeeper.

And Pochettino, much like Chelsea’s owners, wants Mason Mount to renew and talks will take place over the summer amid firm Liverpool interest. Arsenal are also ones to watch.

Chelsea new striker search - latest

The striker position is the most intriguing, and right now so crucial. Chelsea have only scored 31 Premier League goals. They got 76 last season. That’s an astonishing contrast.

There will be inevitable links between Harry Kane and Chelsea if Pochettino joins. Manchester United are the ones currently exploring that deal. But no Premier League club is going to totally ignore the Kane opportunity if they think the player will move at a decent price.

The challenge is Daniel Levy won’t make things easy. As I have said many times, he’ll demand £100m+ and be really reluctant to sell to a rival. Kane could also use the chaos at Spurs to ask for more control, although the feeling within the club is that it’s now more likely he’ll leave than stay. This is telling because between late last year and February there was a calmness about the situation.

There’s nothing between Chelsea and Kane or Spurs yet. Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is the player they’ve been looking at. But Pochettino, should he join as expected, will be inputting to the list of targets as one of his first and top priorities.

Changes at Cobham likely for Chelsea players

What is clear from Pochettino’s man-management style is that work ethic is vital. Training can be tough and days off are rare. Pochettino builds togetherness through both success and adversity. He won’t tolerate dressing-room factions or egos.

I think that’s what made PSG quite difficult for him and the learnings from that dressing room will be helpful at Chelsea. The challenge of inheriting a swollen squad is there will always be some unhappy players. That’s just inevitable.

Pochettino must work out who is staying and going and then foster a unified spirit with a smaller core. And when looking at player qualities, personality has always been an important factor. Pochettino often looks at a player’s response to losing the ball as one of the first key indicators.

Chelsea need ball winners, really all over the park. They were far too passive in the first half in the 3-1 loss to Arsenal. This is also why a central midfielder, like Declan Rice or Romeo Lavia, could be key.

Lavia will very likely leave Saints if they go down and Chelsea have tried to sign him before. Manchester City do have a buyback clause, but it’s only active in summer 2024. That gives other suitors a chance before then. Manchester United and Newcastle have looked, too. I think many clubs now see an opportunity this summer because Lavia won’t want to drop down to the Championship.

Naturally there will be excitement amongst Chelsea fans about incomings, and let’s not forget Malo Gusto and Christopher Nkunku will join up with the squad. But the summer for Chelsea is really about finding chemistry with the players they have already bought.

What happens next with Mykhaylo Mudryk at Chelsea?

Mykhaylo Mudryk is the most interesting name to watch. He has huge potential – so much so that his former Shakhtar boss Roberto De Zerbi (now at Brighton) believes he’s a future Ballon d'Or winner.

Chelsea paid €70m plus a potential of €30m in add-ons (totalling £89m according to BBC Sport), and Arsenal’s offer was similar in value (just not structure). You don’t get two big clubs offering that kind of money unless they see something very special. Mudryk was also sensational for Shakhtar in the Champions League in the first half of this season.

Chelsea view the Mudryk transfer fee as an investment not an expense. And by handing him an eight-and-a-half-year contract they are able to amortise the fee over many years allowing them to still balance their books.

Mudryk earns £97k-per-week, which can be viewed as relatively modest (as strange as it is to say!) by Premier League standards. This means if he succeeds, and becomes integral to Chelsea, he’ll be saving the club money on wages compared to if they signed an instantly Premier League-proven player who would demand much higher wages.

That’s the theory anyway: you sign someone for the long-term, they don’t get a renewal for perhaps three seasons or even more, and if all goes to plan they become a £200k-per-week-type player on a £100k-per-week or so wage. And Mudryk will actually be cheaper for now since all Chelsea’s January signings agreed to a wage cut if Champions League football wasn’t attained. This is part of a new club-wide wage structure to protect finances if success isn’t achieved.

The challenge, however, is twofold. If Mudryk has a sensational season next campaign, his agent will just push for better terms quicker despite the long-term deal he’s currently on. And, of course, if his form declines, and further down the line Chelsea wish to sell, they suddenly can’t recoup the transfer fee paid. But again, if the wages remain ‘reasonable’, Chelsea are not saddled with that type of weekly outlay by keeping him at the club. That’s the problem with Hakim Ziyech, whose high wages put off several clubs in January.

I still think Mudryk will shine at Chelsea and pretty quickly, and we have already seen flashes of his potential, including on his debut against Liverpool. It’s just about confidence, acclimatising and ultimately getting more minutes – but there’s no doubting his talent.