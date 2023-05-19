Chelsea will be forced to pay an "astronomical" fee to Napoli if they wish to sign striker Victor Osimhen in the summer market, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Osimhen has been heavily linked with a Stamford Bridge switch, but Jones believes the Blues may have to abandon their pursuit.

Chelsea transfer news - Victor Osimhen

Incoming Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has informed the club's hierarchy that a striker will be the primary target in the summer transfer window.

That's according to a recent report by The Guardian, which detailed the Argentine's initial plans at Chelsea, with a heavy-duty overhaul expected of the squad.

While a number of departures are expected from Stamford Bridge this summer, Chelsea are also rumoured to be willing to head back into the market and splash the cash on talent once again.

Having splurged over £500 million on players since the start of the current season, owner Todd Boehly is apparently gearing up for another free-spending summer at the helm.

One of the names linked with a move to west London is Osimhen, who has been earmarked as the club's primary striker target.

However, as the window edges closer to opening, there are suggestions Chelsea and Pochettino might be forced to look elsewhere.

What has Dean Jones said about Osimhen to Chelsea?

When asked by GIVEMESPORT about the chances of Osimhen signing for Chelsea, transfer insider Dean Jones said: "I don't think it's a case of just realising, I think any club that's had an attraction to Osimhen has been made aware since the moment they lodged any interest that getting him out of Napoli is not only going to be extremely hard, but it’s going to be almost impossible.

"They do not want to lose this guy and it's going to take astronomical money to make it happen. I think that that's the situation you're in right now and obviously, Chelsea need a solution to their goal-scoring problems, but they might realise that Osimhen is very unlikely to be that person right now.”

Would Osimhen be worth whatever Napoli demand for his signature?

It's safe to say Osimhen has enjoyed a stellar campaign for the Serie A champions, netting 28 goals across all competitions so far (Transfermarkt).

The £93,000-per-week earner has understandably caught the eye of a number of top European clubs, with a move away from Naples now being touted.

However, with a market value in the region of £100 million and a contract set to run until June 2025, it's no surprise Napoli are in no rush to cash in on their most valuable asset.

Instead, it appears likely that Osimhen could be forced to stick around at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium for another season at least, unless Chelsea stump up the cash for his sought-after services.