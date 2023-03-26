Chelsea wouldn't have allowed Mason Mount's contract situation to spiral out of control under previous owner Roman Abramovich, journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT.

Mount has been tipped with a move away from Chelsea in the summer window and Brown believes Todd Boehly's approach could lead to the academy star leaving the club.

Chelsea transfer news - Mason Mount

According to 90min, Chelsea are continuing talks with Mount regarding a potential contract extension, amid rumours linking the midfielder with a move away from west London.

It comes after weeks of uncertainty surrounding Mount's future, with the England international having entered the final 18 months of his current deal.

The report suggests that Chelsea are intent on agreeing a new deal with the 24-year-old, not least because of his status as a homegrown player within the squad.

However, it's claimed that should Mount reject Chelsea's offers, the club will look to sell him in the summer window.

Brown has previously told GIVEMESPORT that selling Mount would be "total lunacy", as Chelsea continues their rebuild under new custodian Boehly.

But now, the journalist has drawn up comparisons to the previous era of ownership at Chelsea, suggesting this debacle wouldn't have been allowed to play out.

What has Paul Brown now said about Mount's contract?

Comparing both Abramovich and Boehly's regimes, journalist Brown indicated that the former's approach to contract negotiations would've seen this situation resolved much earlier.

On Mount, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “It's going to come down to whether Chelsea decide they can afford to let him go, because I think if Mason mount leaves Chelsea, he's almost certainly going to go to a rival. And I know that under the Roman Abramovich regime, that would not have been allowed.

"I think Mount’s contract would have been sorted by now under the previous regime, whether they thought he was going to be a regular starter or not."

Who might Mount sign for if he leaves Chelsea?

It was reported by The Athletic in February that Mount is being courted by Liverpool, with the view to a potential move in the summer.

Liverpool's midfield problems have been well documented, with the report suggesting Mount could be snatched away from Chelsea by Jurgen Klopp's side.

Elsehwere, it's claimed by ESPN that alongside Liverpool, both Manchester City and United are eyeing up a move for Mount too.

Mount, who pockets a reported £80,000 per week, has played over 100 Premier League matches for Chelsea, and boasts a wealth of top-flight experience - something which the division's biggest clubs are looking to benefit from.