Chelsea and Albania striker Armanjo Broja is being eyed by AC Milan, according to The Mirror, as an alternative for Joshua Zirkzee and the Serie A outfit sent scouts to watch their transfer target in action in his nation’s Euro 2024 curtain raiser against Italy.

The Blues themselves are looking to add to their attacking roster this summer with their goalscoring deficiencies still not completely addressed, though Nicolas Jackson’s £30.1 million arrival last summer somewhat eased the club’s issues.

With them looking to bring in another striker this summer, according to The Athletic, opportunities for Broja are showing no signs of increasing and, as such, a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge may be the best course of action for all parties.

AC Milan Scouting Chelsea’s Broja

Maresca and Co want £35 million

Broja’s loan spell at Fulham didn’t exactly go to plan. In a bid to secure more game time, the 22-year-old made the cross-Premier League switch from Stamford Bridge to Craven Cottage in January 2024 but managed to tot up just 80 minutes of game time.

Much of his game time came in the form of substitute cameos. Upon returning to Chelsea this summer, Enzo Maresca and his team are keen to secure a permanent sale of the striker, according to Ryan Taylor of The Mirror.

In terms of Broja’s situation, his current employers are hoping to sanction a permanent sale before the end of this month, so they can move for a new striker of their own. Interestingly, another loan is off the cards given how hodgepodge his last stint was.

Taylor’s report suggests that the Italian behemoths, who have won the Champions League on seven occasions, are keen to sign the Chelsea hitman but are hesitant over Maresca’s valuation of around the £35 million mark, though the west Londoners are open to negotiation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In Broja's 171-game club career thus far, the centre forward has registered 44 goals and 10 assists, while he's scored five times in 22 outings for Albania.

Chelsea’s Colwill Eyed by Bayern Munich

Blues firm in their stance of not selling the defender

Not only is Broja attracting big clubs around Europe, but Chelsea’s Levi Colwill, 21, is on the radar of Bayern Munich, who, according to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, have inquired about the Southampton-born gem.

Maresca and his entourage are keen to retain his services ahead of an all-important first season under the wily Italian. The journalist, however, has insisted that Colwill is open to a move from England to Germany this summer should Bayern’s interest become concrete in the coming weeks.

Levi Colwill - Senior Club Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Huddersfield Town 32 2 1 6/0 Chelsea 32 1 1 3/0 Brighton & Hove Albion 22 0 2 1/0

The once-capped Englishman is looking to stamp his authority on Chelsea’s senior side next season with the departure of Thiago Silva opening a spot for either him, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana or the newly acquired Tosin Adarabioyo to take.

Journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has previously suggested, however, that any of Colwill’s potential suitors may have to wait until the summer of 2025 to find their ‘window of opportunity’ with Chelsea remaining firm that he is strictly off the market.