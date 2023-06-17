Chelsea target Emiliano Martínez will probably be more expensive than André Onana, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are thought to be interested in both the Aston Villa and Inter Milan goalkeepers as they consider bringing in a new No.1 this summer.

Chelsea transfer news — Emiliano Martínez

According to talkSPORT, Mauricio Pochettino wants to sign a new shot-stopper and has 6 ft 5 Martínez on his radar.

The same outlet also claims that the Argentine has an interest in Onana, so it is clear that Chelsea are looking at a few options right now for the position between the sticks.

The arrival of a new goalkeeper at Stamford Bridge would likely spell the end of Édouard Mendy's career in west London.

As per RMC Sport, the Senegal international has caught the attention of Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco.

What has Dean Jones said about Emiliano Martínez, André Onana and Chelsea?

While Jones believes that Martínez is on Chelsea's shortlist, he thinks he would cost much more than Onana.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Emi Martínez has seemed to come onto the radar now as well, which is interesting. I mean, the thing with Emi Martínez is that he'd probably be even more expensive than Onana, so it'll be interesting to discover what kind of goalkeeper Chelsea actually want here because you've got [Wojciech] Szczęsny, Onana and Martínez.

"And in terms of prices, you're all over the place there in terms of how much you're going to be spending."

How did Emiliano Martínez perform last season?

Martínez obviously had a campaign he will never forget, helping Argentina to win their third World Cup.

He will also be pleased with how things went at club level, though, playing a huge role in Villa securing a place in the Europa Conference League.

The 30-year-old was easily one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League during the 2022/23 season. As per FBref, he had a save percentage of 74.2%, the fifth highest in the division.

All in all, it is not hard to see why Chelsea would want Martínez, who is earning £120,000 a week at Villa Park, according to Spotrac.

However, the likelihood is that he is going to cost a lot of money this summer. The former Arsenal star is incredibly valuable to Villa and has a contract until 2027. The Midlands club are under no pressure to sell him.

If Chelsea can sign Martínez, it could be great business. But right now, Onana may be the more attainable target.