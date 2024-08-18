Chelsea could be set to add yet another star to their ranks in a double deal with Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix being touted with a move to Stamford Bridge - though the deal will see Conor Gallagher move the other way, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Gallagher has been touted with a move away from his boyhood club for quite some time, but a deal seemed as though it would be dead in the water after Chelsea's failed move to sign Felix's loan move to Stamford Bridge in the past wasn't a huge success, but he certainly showed enough glimpses of quality in what was a treacherous season for the Blues to promise that he could be a strong permanent signing. And that could happen with Romano offering a huge update on his future chances of a move with under two weeks of the window open.

Romano: Chelsea "Advance" in Felix Talks

The striker is close to a move back to west London

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano stated that a deal taking the duo closer to moves in the opposite direction was 'advanced' - with a fee for Felix being in the region of £40million. He said:

"I thought I’d start with another update on one of the craziest sagas of the summer as we get closer to the ‘here we go’ on the Joao Felix and Conor Gallagher deals - a second ‘here we go’ in the case of Gallagher and Atletico Madrid. "As of last night, we can say that Chelsea and Atletico have now advanced to the final stages of the Felix negotiation. So, they are now working on the final details for Felix to return to Chelsea, and for Gallagher to join Atletico Madrid. "As previously reported, the final fee for Felix is not going to be something like €65-70m as has been reported in Spain, but something lower, closer to €40m or maximum €45m, but probably a structure of €40m plus add-ons."

Felix's Second Chelsea Chance Could be Superb

The attacker was decent before but this year could offer more promise

Despite signing a new contract at the Wanda Metropolitano until 2027 before his loan move to west London two seasons ago, Felix started horrifically with a red card on his debut before scoring on his return against West Ham United.

Joao Felix's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 16 18th Goals 4 3rd Shots Per Game 2.9 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.4 =4th Match rating 6.63 16th

As aforementioned, Chelsea endured one of their worst ever seasons in the Premier League - and their worst since Roman Abramovich signalled a new era in 2003 - so Felix's loan at the club in which he scored four goals in 20 games should be looked with a slight appreciation for the environment he entered.

There is no doubting his quality; 20 goals in his debut season for Benfica as a teenager is an immense tally and despite failing to properly impress at Atletico over the years, 10 goals in 44 games at Barcelona has shown some promise as the Portugal international looks for a fresh start away from the Spanish capital with a move to the English capital.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Felix has eight goals in 41 games for Portugal's national team

Where he will fit in remains to be seen. Nicolas Jackson does need support in terms of striking competition and whilst Felix is of a similar profile to Christopher Nkunku by being able to play in the false-nine role, he can also play as a lone striker which will ease the burden on the Senegalese talisman.

If Felix does join, Chelsea will have a star-studded attack for the campaign and as a result, an improvement on their sixth-placed finish last season will be expected.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-08-24.