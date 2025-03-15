Chelsea have agreed an £18.5m deal to sign Dário Essugo. The 20-year-old Sporting midfielder will join this summer and is set to sign a seven-year contract with the option of an extra 12 months.

Essugo is currently on loan with LaLiga side Las Palmas, and has made 17 appearances. He has also won seven caps for Portugal’s Under 21 side. Essugo made ten appearances for Sporting last season, including four in the Primeira Liga as Sporting won the title under Ruben Amorim.

Chelsea Have Secured Long-Term Target Essugo

The Blues believe he has similar qualities to Moises Caicedo

Chelsea have been watching Essugo's development for 18 months and view him as a ball-winner with fighting qualities similar to those of Moises Caicedo. The Ecuadorian midfielder is naturally first pick, but the club feel cover is needed. The expectation is that 2025/26 will prove a busy season as Chelsea hope to be involved in the Champions League. And next campaign will come straight off the back of the Club World Cup.

Chelsea will also recall Andrey Santos, who can play as both a six and an eight. The club are delighted with his development at sister-club Strasbourg. Santos has seven goals and three assists in Ligue 1 and there is no chance Chelsea will listen to offers for the 20-year-old Brazilian.

Mathis Amougou has also joined Chelsea from St Etienne and is already part of the first-team squad, having made his debut in the 4-0 win over Southampton. Amougou is expected to be loaned to Strasbourg next season.

Chelsea Also Agreed to Sign Geovany Quenda From Sporting

The Blues have paid for £60m combined for him and Essogu

Chelsea have had a busy 48 hours, tying up Essogu and also agreeing a £40m deal for fellow Sporting star Geovany Quenda, who will join in summer 2026. Chelsea believe the combined outlay of almost £60m is excellent value. 17-year-old Quenda is seen as one of the top players for his age group, along with fellow Chelsea incoming Estevao Willian and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal.

Chelsea are being aggressive in the market now, partly to get ahead of their rivals, but also to line up some names ahead of the Club World Cup, which is a tournament they are taking very seriously. The winner of the 32-team event could pocket up to £120m.

Chelsea also know playing in the Club World Cup will lead to a busy and unusual summer, and that's why they are taking steps now to get some business done early.

There will also be outgoings this summer in order to balance the books.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Sources: Chelsea Stance on Signing Jadon Sancho Permanently as Clause Emerges GIVEMESPORT sources can reveal Chelsea's stance on signing Jadon Sancho permanently from Man Utd this summer despite a break clause emerging.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 15-03-25.