Chelsea are now leading the race ahead of Arsenal to sign Mohammed Kudus this summer because of one key factor, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Kudus is attracting interest from across the Premier League and Jacobs thinks he could be Stamford Bridge bound.

Chelsea transfer news

Ever since Todd Boehly took the reins at Chelsea last season, the club's approach in the transfer window has been clear to see for all: buy them young.

But with just weeks before the 2023/24 campaign begins, it appears the west Londoners are on the brink of signing another talented starlet, with Kudus currently in their sights.

Chelsea are believed to have been quoted £40 million for the Ajax man, who is said to be available for transfer this summer, according to The Independent.

It's suggested by the report that Kudus came close to joining Everton last year, but after an impressive World Cup performance with Ghana, the dynamic midfielder's stock has risen even further.

As such, Kudus has caught the eyes of England's top clubs, with Chelsea now primed to make a move for the 22-year-old.

Mauricio Pochettino has set about trimming down the Blues' squad ever since taking charge earlier this summer, with space now available in the side for the addition of Kudus.

And it's claimed that Chelsea are now ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign the midfielder, because of one key factor in negotiations.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Chelsea?

When quizzed on where the Kudus deal was up to, journalist Jacobs admitted Chelsea were at the front of the pack due to their salary offer.

On the Accra-born star, Jacobs said: "Nothing has really moved with Arsenal and Kudus at this point.

"They made an inquiry a couple of weeks back, but I think that it's fair to say at this stage that Chelsea are the more active on Kudus and perhaps have even offered him a slightly better package as well.

"So I would be looking more at Chelsea than Arsenal at this stage.”

What's next for Chelsea this summer?

While the Kudus move rumbles on in the background, Chelsea are - perhaps unsurprisingly - pushing hard to get other deals across the line.

One of those is for attacker Elye Wahi, who according to a report by The Evening Standard has been subject to a £24 million move from the Premier League side.

The Montpellier man is billed as a star for the future, but to avoid any other clubs snatching him from under their nose, Chelsea are looking to secure his signature this summer.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT that he does expect Wahi to join Chelsea, but only to be loaned out to sister club Strasbourg, who recently became the first side in the Blues' new multi-club model.

It gives them the opportunity to send players out on loan to the Ligue 1 side, where they can develop and progress their talents, before returning to Chelsea later down the line.