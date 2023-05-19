Chelsea would “100%” be interested in bringing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister to Stamford Bridge this summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues are set to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their head coach for next season.

Chelsea transfer news – Alexis Mac Allister

According to MailOnline, Chelsea’s hierarchy are already discussing a recruitment strategy for the upcoming summer transfer window ahead of Pochettino’s imminent arrival at Stamford Bridge.

The report says Mac Allister is a target alongside Lautaro Martinez, Declan Rice and Emi Martinez.

However, the Blues will have to compete with Liverpool for the South American’s signature, with the Merseyside outfit said to be ready to part with £70m for the midfielder.

And transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has acknowledged that Mac Allister is set to leave Brighton early this summer, with Liverpool advancing on his signature.

Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT that he expects the 24-year-old to move to Anfield during the transfer window.

But the journalist has acknowledged that Mac Allister would be a player of interest to Chelsea, with compatriot Pochettino arriving at Stamford Bridge.

What has Taylor said about Chelsea and Mac Allister?

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “With Pochettino going to Chelsea, I think Mac Allister would 100% be a player of interest.

“There have been links to United and Arsenal, but I don't know how strong that interest is.

“Mac Allister is a top player. We saw that at the World Cup.

“The way he's finishing the season indicates that he's ready to make that next step.”

Could Mac Allister act as a Mason Mount replacement at Chelsea?

With Pochettino set to face a battle to keep Mason Mount at Chelsea after the midfielder turned down a contract extension, Chelsea may have to dip into the market to find alternatives.

Mac Allister could act as the ideal replacement for the 24-year-old England international, with both players capable of playing a number eight role or in the number ten just behind the striker.

The 16-cap Argentina international’s displays have contributed to Brighton being on the verge of securing European football at the Amex Stadium next season.

And the World Cup winner will be keen to add to the 14 goal contributions he has produced this campaign, including ten strikes of his own in 36 appearances.

Meanwhile, Mount, who has struggled with several injury issues this term, has hit the back of the net three times whilst laying off six assists for his teammates in 35 outings.

Therefore, Mac Allister could prove a more than adequate alternative to Mount at Stamford Bridge this summer, though luring him away from Liverpool won’t be an easy task for Pochettino.