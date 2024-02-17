Highlights Alfie Gilchrist, a young defender in Chelsea's Academy, is making a name for himself and has been praised by John Terry.

Gilchrist has impressed with his performances in the U18 and U23 teams, and has even made appearances for the first team.

GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the 20-year-old defender and what could be in store for him at Chelsea.

Many young players have been described as the 'new Lionel Messi', the 'new Cristiano Ronaldo' or the 'new Neymar', but fewer have been called the 'new John Terry'. Alfie Gilchrist though, is one of the few.

Born in the south-west London town of Kingston upon Thames, Gilchrist began playing football at the age of five, joining local club Old Isleworthians Youth F.C. He quickly attracted the interest of several London clubs, before moving on to Queens Park Rangers in an attacking role. In 2014, he joined Chelsea's academy and immediately became part of their U11 team. Re-positioned as a central defender, the youngster impressed.

Alfie Gilchrist's time at Chelsea so far

On the 12th of September 2020, at the age of 16, he played the first match of his U18 career with the Blues' youngsters - for whom he even wore the captain's armband on three occasions that season. In April 2021, he would make the step-up and make his debut for Andy Myers' U23s team.

In parallel with this successful first campaign, the defender saw his performances pay off with the signing of his first professional contract in November 2020. During the 2021-22 season, Gilchrist continued his rise to success, alternating between the U18s (11 games) and the reserves (ten games, one goal), while discovering Europe through the UEFA Youth League (five games, two goals).

For the young central defender, the 2022-23 season was undoubtedly one of confirmation. He was used 22 times with the reserves, and was even named captain at the start of 2023. Chelsea finished 3rd in the league and Gilchrist was nominated for Premier League 2 Player of the Year - an award eventually won by Manchester City's Carlos Borges.

But the real turning point in his young career was undoubtedly his inclusion in Frank Lampard's senior squad for the Blues' 4-1 defeat at Old Trafford on the 25th of May 2023. Then, in pre-season, he also took part in the USA tour, coming on as a substitute in the 5-0 win over Wrexham. It was a taste of the professional world that Gilchrist was soon to experience again at the start of the 2023-24 season.

To further bolster his case, the Chelsea management offered their promising player a contract extension, tying him to the London club until June 2025. A regular presence in training and on the first-team bench, the number 42 still had to wait until the 27th of December 2023, when the west London side took on Crystal Palace in the Premier League, to finally make his professional debut - a dream come true for the player who has always held Chelsea close to his heart.

"Sometimes I wasn't sent on much in the second half to warm up, but I felt I was warming up a bit more than usual, so I thought this might be the time," Gilchrist explained in an interview with the club's official media outlet. "The moment I came on was incredible. My first touch was a good tackle and my second was a real smash. That's what you have to do, make sure the first thing you do is positive, and from there hopefully things will take care of themselves."

Three days later, he also played a part in Chelsea's narrow victory at Luton Town. His presence in the professional squad was to become even more important in the following weeks. Since the start of 2024, the Londoner has already made six appearances for the Blues, including his first start in the FA Cup in January. It was a remarkable debut, hailed in particular by Chelsea legend John Terry, who when asked about the identity of the academy player the fans should keep an eye on, was quick to name the 20-year-old.

"Alfie Gilchrist, he's a really really good player. He's got an unbelievable attitude. He's been at the club since the age of eight. He performs so well on a daily basis, does everything right. I think he's got a good chance."

The youngster was understandably very touched by these words, and has already said that he considers Terry to be one of his role models. "John is who I look up to for sure. I want to work on my game and lead by example, as he did for so many years at this club. The fact that he is here to offer advice and coaching as well makes my goals that much more achievable," he explained a while back. But 'JT' is not the only experienced player Gilchrist would like to emulate. "Thiago Silva definitely is seen as a role model and even yesterday I was getting advice from him as well in training," he recently delighted.

Alfie Gilchrist's style of play

Both Terry and Silva share similarities with Gilchrist in terms of his style of play: neither is taller than 6ft 2in, both are right-footed and both have a penchant for leadership. A central defender by trade, the young Blue is just as comfortable playing at right-back (he has done so on six occasions this season).

Alfie Gilchrist's 23/24 stats at Chelsea Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Premier League 4 0 0 9 FA Cup 3 0 0 129 EFL Cup 2 0 0 25 Premier League 2 8 0 0 666 EFL Trophy 2 0 0 175 Total 19 0 0 1,004 All stats taken from Transfermarkt (correct as of 08/02/2024)

Blessed with a keen sense of anticipation and an intelligent reading of the game, Gilchrist is also a player who does not hesitate to make contact with his opponents, either with his shoulder or through a tackle.

What the future holds for Alfie Gilchrist at Chelsea

As The Evening Standard reported last summer, Sheffield United seemed to view the young defender's arrival favourably. This is another factor to be taken into account by the Chelsea management, who, if they wish to rely on Gilchrist in the near future, will quickly have to deal with a new contract extension.

And if he starts to make his mark in the professional squad, it would not be surprising to see him leave on loan next summer. John Terry himself has also hinted at this possibility : "I think we spoke about the young players going on loan and I think Alfie's next step is to go on loan next season and then you should see how he does. I'm expecting big things from Alf, expecting him to play hopefully a game or two as the season goes on." But with a year and a half left on his contract, other clubs could be interested in playing a nasty trick on Chelsea.