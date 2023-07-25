Chelsea have been boosted in their attempts to sign a key summer target from a Premier League rival, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues have been typically busy in the summer window, with more additions expected to come before September's deadline.

Chelsea transfer news

Never a dull moment where Chelsea in the transfer market are concerned, the Blues are yet again enjoying a busy summer of comings and goings in west London.

So far, they've splashed a hefty £52 million on Christopher Nkunku's signature, while also adding £30 million-rated Nicolas Jackson to their roster too.

It's all part of new boss Mauricio Pochettino's plan to turn Chelsea into a competitor again, having finished the previous campaign all the way down in 12th.

That, of course, means Chelsea are without European football next season, giving Pochettino the required time to work with the likes of Nkunku and Jackson, alongside additions from last season, such as Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk.

However, despite what appears to be an embarrassment of attacking riches, Chelsea still have yet more forward additions in their sights.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are looking at a potential deal which would see Michael Olise move from Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge this summer.

It's claimed that Chelsea, along with Premier League rival Manchester City, are monitoring the French under-21 international's situation, with the view to making a move before the transfer window slams shut.

What has Dean Jones said about Chelsea?

When quizzed on what level of interest Chelsea hold in Olise, transfer insider Jones admitted he's a player that has been on the two-time European champions' radar for some time.

Suggesting Olise, along with fellow target Rayan Cherki, could be signed this summer, Jones also hinted that Chelsea would have little issue in convincing the player to join, even though they can't offer European football this season.

On the current situation, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I’m expecting the interest in Rayan Cherki to continue as well through to next week and it’s unlikely both of these players are signed this summer.

“So with that in mind I am interested to see the actual value of these deals come to light and the terms of those potential deals too.

“One thing I do know about Olise is that his ambition in the game would definitely mean he is interested in a move like this, but of course he is also being linked with other big clubs and for him this is a fantastic moment.”

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Chelsea?

Remarkably, Chelsea's attacking additions are unlikely to stop at Nkunku, Jackson and the potential arrival of Olise, with Elye Wahi said to be nearing a move to Stamford Bridge.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT last week that the Blues were now more focused on wrapping a deal up for Wahi, than they are for suggested target Dusan Vlahovic.

Galetti believes Wahi has emerged as a target in recent weeks and could cost somewhere in the region of £30 million, but did claim that the chances of him playing in the first-team next season are slim, with a loan to sister club Strasbourg looking more likely.

Chelsea launched their multi-club project last year with the purchase of the French side, as they look to follow in the footsteps of City.