Chelsea are closing in on an agreement for Atletico Madrid outcast, Joao Felix, and the deal would see Conor Gallagher finally complete his transfer the opposite way, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Gallagher's move to Spain was previously thought to have reached its conclusion, and it was Samu Omorodion who was expected to join the London club. Both deals, though separate, were largely connected and disaster inevitably struck as the Spanish youngster pulled out due to contractual disputes, which subsequently risked the chance of Gallagher's arrangements falling through as well.

Since, both clubs have been hard at work to devise possible solutions, and it has now been revealed that Joao Felix will be the one to replace Omorodion as Chelsea's new signing. If all proceeds well, the Portuguese forward will sign a year after his previous loan stint at the club.

Blues Closing in on Joao Felix Return

Atletico Madrid should soon finalize Gallagher's arrival

As revealed by Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have found a breakthrough in negotiations, and are closing in on a "final agreement" which will see Joao Felix make his return to Stamford Bridge. The player has accepted contract terms, and all parties are working to complete the deal "this weekend".

It was not long ago when Felix featured in a Chelsea shirt - the Blues earmarked him as an emergency reinforcement during the January transfer window of 2023. However, his six-month stint was significantly underwhelming overall, as the player mustered just four goals in 16 league appearances.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Joao Felix ranked 3rd among his teammates for big chances missed during his spell at Chelsea (5).

Todd Boehly's Chelsea have come leaps and bounds since then though, with hundreds of millions pumped into bolstering the first-team squad. Perhaps with the level of the squad raised, and with newly-appointed Enzo Maresca at the helm, Felix may fare better this time round. After all, the 24-year-old's natural ability was never in question, and former teammate, Alvaro Morata had also described him as a "special talent" in 2022, with the ability to accurately deliver the "last pass".

Joao Felix's Premier League 2022/23 Statistics Appearances 16 Goals 4 Shots on target (per 90) 1.52 Chances created (per 90) 0.67 Touches in opposition box (per 90) 4.38

Should a deal be completed for the Portugal international, it would see Conor Gallagher finally conclude his arrival at La Liga heavyweights, Atletico Madrid. The midfielder was initially recalled back to London amid Omorodion's deal falling through, and there was a possibility of the deal ultimately collapsing. However, both the player and his prospective club remained keen on the £34 million transfer.

Chelsea 'Remain Interested' in Victor Osimhen

Boehly's spending continues

Despite having already concluded expensive deals for the likes of Pedro Neto at £54 million, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall at £30 million, and now potentially Joao Felix to add, Chelsea's spending may still continue. Fabrizio Romano reports that the club still holds an interest in Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen, and "talks are still ongoing".

The Nigerian has been the subject of a transfer across Europe for the major part of this summer, and he will likely demand a significant fee. However, Napoli have also registered an interest in Chelsea striker, Romelu Lukaku, and the Belgian could be used as a makeweight in a potential deal.

