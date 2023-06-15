Chelsea and Inter Milan are reportedly set to meet and discuss a monumental transfer swap deal that includes six players, - which will include Romelu Lukaku.

The Sun reported earlier this week that Mauricio Pochettino – in his first major deal as Chelsea boss – could look to the Serie A giants to bolster his squad ahead of the new season.

The west London club endured a poor 2023/24 Premier League campaign, but cannot spend with the sort of reckless abandon that they have in the last two transfer windows due to Financial Fair Play constraints.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, finished third in the Italian top-flight - and found themselves squaring off with eventual winners Manchester City in the Champions League final.

Still, despite not faring as poorly as Chelsea, Inter themselves will be looking to revamp their squad in the weeks ahead.

And according to Italian publication Calciomercato, Inter sporting director Piero Ausiolo flew to London this week in an attempt to broker a mega swap deal between the two club this summer.

Which players could be exchanged between Chelsea and Inter

In order to slimline their bloated 33-man squad, the Blues are widely expected to try and offload a plethora of players this summer.

As mentioned, Financial Fair Play regulations are also something Todd Boehly and his partners need to be conscious of following their huge outlay since taking over at Stamford Bridge just over a year ago.

This means that not only do they need to thin out the playing squad, but they could really do with getting rid of some high earners to balance the books as well.

Among Chelsea's biggest earners is Romelu Lukaku - believed to earn around £325,000-per-week. However, after a poor 2021/22 campaign in west London, the Belgian striker spent this season on loan with Inter.

The 30-year-old, who has three years remaining on his Stamford Bridge contract, is due to report back to his parent club shortly.

It is believed, though, that Lukaku would prefer to remain in the Italian capital if possible.

This information may play into Chelsea’s hands as they are looking to snare the shot-stopping Andre Onana from Inter.

Despite spending just shy of £100m on Kepa Arrizabalaga and Eduoard Mendy in the past five years, Pochettino is understood to be scouring the market for a new man between the posts, and Onana could be the answer.

The 34-cap Cameroon international is not the only Inter player on the Chelsea radar as wingback Denzel Dumfries is another linked with a move to the Blues.

Chelsea centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is also being monitored by Inter, per La Gazzetta dello Sport, and could be included in a swap deal for either Onana or Dumfries.

Going the other way could be Inter targets Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah who, due to their lack of minutes at Chelsea, would likely be open to the switch.

It's an ambitious deal, but Chelsea simply don't have the wiggle room in their budget to acquire top talent this summer without getting creative.