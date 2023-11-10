Highlights Chelsea and Man City will meet on Sunday, with both sides looking for an important win which could propel them up the Premier League table.

Both clubs have had several incredible players line up for them in the Premier League era.

The article also builds a combined all-time Premier League XI featuring players from Chelsea and Man City, including the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and John Terry.

One of the biggest fixtures this weekend sees Manchester City take a trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea. Last season’s treble winners are the heavy favorites; however, Mauricio Pochettino’s team will be riding high after their dramatic 4-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

The two teams are among the most successful in the Premier League era. Combined, they have won 12 league titles and three Champions League trophies since 1992. As such, fans of the clubs have witnessed some of the greatest players the Premier League has ever seen donning different shades of blue.

But who would make it into a combined XI if every club icon was available to pick from? The sheer number of legends in certain positions means that several huge stars miss out on a spot, notably Chelsea frontman Didier Drogba and a Pep Guardiola favourite in Fernandinho. But enough of the stars who didn't get into the team. Let's take a look at who makes the grade...

Goalkeeper – Petr Cech

With four Premier League titles and four Golden Gloves, Petr Cech is a modern-day Premier League great. When Jose Mourinho brought in the Czech international, Chelsea’s defense immediately transformed. Cech still holds the record for the quickest player to reach 100 clean sheets and is the only goalkeeper in Premier League history to have over 200 clean sheets. With 494 appearances in the book for the Blues during his 11-year stint at the club, he is still held in high regard by the Stamford Bridge faithful, and continues to be rated as one of the best goalkeepers of all-time.

After his playing days finished, the former number one returned to the club as Technical and Performance advisor. He famously was filmed attempting to calm fans down when protests broke out regarding the European Super League. Following this, Chelsea became the first team to officially pull out of the project.

Right Back – Kyle Walker

There are many good options for the right-back position. Pablo Zabaleta, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Branislav Ivanovic are all unlucky to miss out, but we have given the nod to Kyle Walker. The former Tottenham man has been ever-present since joining the Sky Blues in 2017 and has won everything there is to win in that time too. In fact, the Englishman has won a trophy in every single season he has been at the club, including that incredible treble last time out. In that same time frame, his former team have continued their trophy drought, although with Ange Postecoglou at the helm, Spurs could end the season with some silverware if they are lucky.

Centre Back – Vincent Kompany

‘Where do you want your statue, Vincent Kompany?’ If you are going to make Gary Neville utter those words, you know you’ve been a fantastic servant to your club. The Belgian grew into a leader throughout his time at the Etihad and cemented his place as one of the most commanding centre-backs in history.

Not only was he a presence at the back, but the City legend also had a knack of scoring crucial goals. His long range strike against Leicester and bullet header at home to local rivals Manchester United were both catalysts in title winning seasons. He managed to leave the club on top, lifting the Premier League trophy as captain, as did his centre-back partner.

Centre Back – John Terry

Like Kompany, John Terry is synonymous with everything successful at his beloved Chelsea. He is one of just three players to have made over 700 appearances for the London club. The last of them came in 2017, the last year that Chelsea became champions of England.

The former England skipper managed to be part of some of the most formidable partnerships in Premier League history. Ricardo Carvalho, David Luiz and Gary Cahill all came and went, but Terry led his boyhood club through thick and thin. There’s no doubt that getting through this defensive duo would be a feat easier said than done.

Left Back – Ashley Cole

Ashley Cole is arguably the greatest full-back the Premier League has ever seen. The perfect blend of pace and poise, Cole was just as effective at creating chances down the left flank as he was in preventing teams from attacking his goal - no mean feat considering he was Cristiano Ronaldo's toughest opponent.

The former Arsenal man was a pioneer in a position that was often underappreciated during his prime. He paved the way for the likes of Reece James and Ben Chilwell to evolve into the modern day full back that is so prominent today. He may have joined Chelsea in controversial circumstances, but there’s no doubt he left a positive legacy when he left the club in 2014.

Centre Midfield – Kevin De Bruyne

One of two men who have featured for both teams in this XI, it’s fair to say the midfield maestro will be fondly remembered for his time in the North of England, rather than in the nation’s capital. After not being favored by Jose Mourinho, the Belgian had to return to Germany to rediscover his form. Manchester City’s decision to bring him in puzzled some pundits, with Paul Merson going as far as to say he did not see why the club wanted to part ways with £55m for his services. With several league titles under his belt, Kevin De Bruyne currently sits fourth in all-time Premier League assists. Safe to say ‘Merse’ got that one wrong.

Centre Midfield – Yaya Toure

At his peak, the Ivorian was one of the most dominant midfielders in the world. Yaya Toure combined brute force with unbelievable technical ability, akin to that of Patrick Vieira. His time in Manchester didn’t end in the best circumstances. Fallouts with boss Pep Guardiola saw the midfielder take up a less prominent role in the squad than in years gone by.

His best season undoubtedly came in 2013/2014, where he managed to score 20 goals in the league from midfield. The only other man to do that from the middle of the park also features in this team.

Centre Midfield – Frank Lampard

He’s Chelsea’s record goalscorer, and he is one of the best English players to grace the Premier League. Having also achieved the famed 20-goal season in 2010, Frank Lampard joins Toure as the only two central midfielders to manage this feat.

Lampard falls just behind good friend Terry in Chelsea’s all-time appearance makers, but he is also the second man on this team to feature for both teams, thanks to his loan spell at Man City. In fact, Lampard scored a last-minute equalizer for the Sky Blues against Chelsea that same year. That doesn’t change the fact that ‘Super Frank’ is one of the most influential players in Blues history, though.

Right Wing – David Silva

People may argue that this isn’t David Silva’s best position, but truthfully, the Spanish magician could play just about anywhere on the football pitch. He was just that good. His diminutive stature may have led many people to believe he wouldn’t survive in English football. But his touch and tease with the ball were unlike any other. He proved that you didn’t need to be the most athletic of players to succeed in the world’s most competitive league, and he left the league as one of the greatest Spanish players to ever play in it.

The impact he had off the pitch was just as important as that on it. He was tasked with helping Phil Foden adapt to senior football at the highest level. With comparisons often made between the two players, there’s no doubt that Foden was learning from one of the very best.

Left Wing – Eden Hazard

Having just retired from the sport, we have been left with memories of Eden Hazard struggling for fitness and game time at Real Madrid. But, don’t let that take away from the fact that when he was at Chelsea, he was unstoppable. Mourinho labeled him as one of the worst trainers he had seen, but his talent on the pitch is what made him the 2015 PFA Player of the Year.

Like others in this list, Hazard ended his time in London in perfect circumstances. He put in a man of the match performance, scoring twice as Chelsea beat London rivals Arsenal in the Europa League final. Is there a better way to bow out of a club?

Striker – Sergio Aguero

It was a toss-up between the Argentinian and Chelsea legend Drogba. Both will go down in folklore for what they did for their respective teams. Sergio Aguero for his last-second league-winner against QPR. Drogba for scoring the winning penalty in Chelsea’s maiden Champions League triumph.

We’ve chosen Aguero for this eleven on the basis that he is the highest-scoring foreign player in Premier League history. He sits in 5th place with 184 goals, above the likes of Thierry Henry and Robin Van Persie. In comparison, Drogba only managed 104 Premier League goals during his two stints at Chelsea, allowing Aguero to just nip above him.