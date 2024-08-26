Manchester United and Chelsea could engage in a remarkable swap deal that would see Raheem Sterling and/or Ben Chilwell move to Old Trafford, with Jadon Sancho heading in the opposite direction. Last season was a rough one for both teams. The Red Devils massively underperformed and had one of their worst campaigns since the formation of the Premier League. As a result, they've been busy this summer, adding the likes of Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt to strengthen the team.

Similarly, Chelsea have had a nightmare couple of years and spent big again this summer, adding serious talent to the team. Under Enzo Maresca now, they've brought stars such as Joao Felix to Stamford Bridge and it appears that neither side are quite finished just yet. With a couple of key areas that still need addressing, the two parties could negotiate an incredible swap deal, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Jadon Sancho's United Career is Up in the Air

He's been dropped for both league games

After a major falling out with Erik ten Hag last year, Sancho spent the second half of the 2023/24 campaign out on loan at Borussia Dortmund. He returned to Old Trafford this summer and it was reported that he'd spoken to his manager and they were on better terms. From there, he featured during the pre-season and even played in the Community Shield. It looked like things were heading in a positive direction, but then he wasn't even named on the bench in the Red Devils' first two league games of the season.

Now, it looks like there's more chance he won't be a United player by the time the transfer window shuts than there is that he'll remain at Old Trafford. Juventus are currently interested in his services, but now Chelsea have also emerged as a possible suitor and the Blues want to send some of their own unwanted players to Ten Hag in exchange for the Englishman.

Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell Have No Future at Chelsea

They've both been told they can leave

Following Maresca's appointment, he made some pretty bold moves and exiled Sterling and Chilwell from his side and told both that they are free to find other clubs and probably should do as they won't be playing too often at Stamford Bridge. The former is one of the club's highest earners and they want rid, while the latter has been a solid servant for the Blues over the years, but injuries have knocked him down the pecking order.

Maresca wants to move on from both and would be willing to send both to United in an effort to land Sancho without having to spend a penny on him. Chilwell would suit the Red Devils' need for a new left-back and Sterling has an impressive track record in the Premier League. Landing either or both of the star would be great for United and a move would make sense for both teams, but with just a few days left in the transfer window, it remains to be seen whether a deal is done in time.