Chelsea retain interest in signing Napoli forward Victor Osimhen as a new forward is reportedly high on the list of priorities for the Blues, according to HITC.

After appointing Enzo Maresca, the Premier League giants are keen to support the Italian with new additions ahead of his debut top-flight season.

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back after two uninspiring years and five managerial switches in a disappointing start to Todd Boehly’s era.

HITC suggests the Blues are showing no signs of stopping after completing the signing of Barcelona teenage striker Marc Guiu and Aston Villa forward Omari Kellyman.

Chelsea are understood to be targeting a high-profile name as they keep in contact with Osimhen’s representatives over a potential move this summer.

The Nigeria international is expected to leave Napoli this summer after the Serie A giants endured a lacklustre season, finishing just 10th in Serie A, despite lifting the league title just 12 months ago.

Earlier this year, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed Osimhen is certain to leave, with several clubs in Europe targeting the rapid striker, with Chelsea showing the most interest, according to HITC.

The Blues Set for Napoli Negotiations

Reluctant to pay Osimhen’s release clause

Chelsea are reluctant to pay Osimhen’s £110million release clause that Napoli inserted in the star striker's contract, according to HITC.

After spending over £1billion in Boehly’s era already, the Blues would be keen to negotiate with Napoli over a possible deal amid Financial Fair Play concerns.

Chelsea are keen to sell players this summer to avoid breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules – a club-record fee for Osimhen would have to be leveraged by multiple outgoings.

HITC suggests that if Napoli agreed to sell Osimhen for below £100million, Chelsea could pounce on the deal, but as of now, De Laurentiis is ‘standing firm’ on his valuation of the star striker, who was labelled as being "unstoppable" by former Sassuolo coach Alessio Dionisi.

The 25-year-old is reportedly ‘anxious’ to secure a move away from Stadio Diego Armando Maradona this summer, two years before his current deal with the Serie A outfit expires.

After joining in 2020 from Lille, Osimhen went on to make 108 league appearances for Napoli, scoring 65 goals and registering 16 assists.

Victor Osimhen Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Serie A 25 15 3 133 Champions League 6 2 1 320 Italy Cup 1 0 0 –

Chelsea Edge Closer to Anselmino Deal

Verbal agreement reached with Boca

Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement to sign Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

According to Jacobs, the club-to-club agreement has been reached for around £14million, with Anselmino looking to remain at Boca for a minimum of six months, before leaving for Stamford Bridge in 2025.

Anselmino’s deal would take Chelsea’s summer spending up into the £100million territory already, after they finalised the signings of Guiu, Kellyman, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Estevao Willian.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-07-24.