Highlights Chelsea, Tottenham and Aston Villa are eyeing Atletico Madrid's Hermoso.

Hermoso is willing to wait for Napoli as they need to raise funds first.

Napoli's delayed deal has prompted interest from top English clubs.

Chelsea, Tottenham and Aston Villa are all lurking in the background to sign free agent Mario Hermoso following the expiry of his Atletico Madrid contract, according to AreaNapoli.

The Spanish centre-back is leaving the Wanda Metropolitano after falling out of favour with Diego Simeone, with Serie A giants Napoli currently leading the race for his signature.

However a deal has stalled for the 2022/23 champions as they look to raise funds first, and that has alerted a host of Premier League clubs to the situation.

Mario Hermoso to Join the Premier League

Antonio Conte wants Hermoso in Naples

Former Chelsea and Spurs boss Antonio Conte wants to sign the defender after taking over at Napoli, but with the club lacking cash currently a deal hasn't been able to materialise.

Hermoso - described as one of the 'best' free agents on the market this summer - has told the Serie A club that he is willing to wait for them, but not forever, and according to a report from Italy both of Conte's former English clubs and Aston Villa are interested in stepping in should he become open to a move to the Premier League.

Mario Hermoso 2023/24 defensive stats Games 29(2) Tackles 46 Blocks 27 Interceptions 30 Clearances 93

There is also said to be interest from Saudi Arabia, however it is unclear if he would prefer a move to the Middle East over England's top flight considering the lucrative wages likely to be on offer to him.

Chelsea have already signed Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham on a free transfer to bolster their central defensive ranks after losing Thiago Silva, while Trevoh Chalobah is set to leave after being left out of the club's pre-season tour of the USA.

Tottenham on the other hand have got Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven and Radu Dragusin competing for starting spots in the centre of their defence, although Joe Rodon has been sold to Leeds and the expectation is that Ashley Phillips will go out on loan once again.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mario Hermoso completed 93 clearances for Atletico Madrid in the 2023/24 season.

Related Chelsea End Contract of £100k-Per-Week Man Who Barely Played in 4 Years The defender played just eight times in the Premier League across four seasons at the club.

Aston Villa Eye Champions League Reinforcements

Unai Emery wants Champions League experience

After qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in the 2023/24 campaign, Unai Emery is keen to add Champions League experience to the squad.

Douglas Luiz was sold to Juventus help with issues regarding FFP but the team received Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenchea as part of negotiations, while Amadou Onana, Ross Barkley and Jaden Philogene have also arrived in this window already.

But after Clement Lenglet returned to Barcelona at the end of his loan deal, an extra central defender could be perfect for the squad to go alongside Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres and a returning Tyrone Mings.

Reports suggest that the 29-year-old currently earns £137,000 per-week at Atletico Madrid which could be a stumbling block for any deal. However, with Chelsea and Tottenham also circling, whoever stumps up the cash for a transfer fee and the wages first is likely to be the one that gets a deal over the line for a top defender.

Related Aston Villa and Tottenham Discussing Jacob Ramsey Swap Deal Jacob Ramsey and Giovani Lo Celso could head in opposite directions as Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are tempted to negotiate a deal

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.