Chelsea ace Conor Gallagher has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur during the course of the January transfer window but Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has poured cold water on the rumours, stating that he will remain at Stamford Bridge beyond the transfer deadline.

The side from north London, led by Australian boss Ange Postecoglou, have reportedly been keen admirers of the Englishman for some time, having first lodged an interest in his signature in the summer of 2023.

Tottenham deal for Gallagher reliant on sales

Despite their attempts to test Chelsea’s resolve before the current campaign started, Chelsea stood firm and snubbed any offers, with Gallagher himself also keen to remain at his boyhood club but reports recently suggesting that Tottenham have been charging up a fresh bid in order to prise the 23-year-old away from Stamford Bridge.

A really key player for Pochettino and Co., rumours have continuously swirled around his future over the last six months, with Spurs emerging as the leading candidate if he was to up and leave the Blues in the near future. Blessed with ample dynamism, the midfielder looked to be on the move with Spurs interested and the west London-based outfit also needing some help with their worrying Financial Fair Play situation.

Any prospective deal for Postecoglou and his team seems to be on the brink of collapsing with the difficulty in offloading players such as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg proving a stumbling block in their attempt to sign the former Crystal Palace star, per the Evening Standard. That said, Bridge has now confirmed to GMS that 'no contact' has been made between the two London clubs this January over a potential deal for Gallagher.

Michael Bridge – Spurs move for Gallagher may be one to revisit in the summer

Confirming that the Epsom-born midfielder will remain in the west of the capital and presumably fight for his spot in Mauricio Pochettino’s side, Bridge stated that the talk of interest in this window have been false. However, the respected Sky Sports report did suggest that Tottenham could come back in for his services in the summer after both managers have more of a understand about their respective rosters. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT live from Hotspur Way, he said:

“Confirmation that Conor Gallagher will not be leaving this January window. I also understand there had been no contact between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea this January. There's been plenty of talk about a potential move for Gallagher, but my understanding is that was purely last summer. It might be one to revisit next summer.”

Bryan Gil set to stay at Hotspur Way

While a move for Gallagher now seems dead in the water, Tottenham have been boosted by the news, courtesy of Fabrizio Romano, confirming that Bryan Gil will remain a Spurs player beyond the transfer window deadline. Gil arrived at Tottenham to much fanfare back in 2021 but has failed to score, while notching two assists, in 41 games for the club – and, therefore, has failed to deliver to the extent expected of a forward plying his trade for such a big club in England.

MailOnline initially reported that Premier League duo Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest, alongside Serie A side Fiorentina, were interested in signing the 22-year-old on a temporary deal. The report suggested that Tottenham were willing to cut ties with Gil if the correct offer arrived in their inbox. Despite only managing to forge a bit-part role in the north of the capital, he seems keen to establish himself at the club rather than seeking pastures new elsewhere.