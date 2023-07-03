Chelsea “have asked” about the possibility of signing Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana at Stamford Bridge this summer, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mauricio Pochettino could add an alternative first-choice stopper to his Blues squad ahead of his first season at the helm of the west London outfit this term.

Chelsea transfer news – Andre Onana

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, Onana is on Chelsea’s transfer shortlist alongside Shakhtar Donetsk’s Anatoliy Trubin and AC Milan’s Mike Maignan.

Pochettino is looking for a replacement for Edouard Mendy, who signed for Saudi Pro-League outfit Al-Ahli for a reported fee of £16m, as the club aim to rebuild their current squad.

The Argentine head coach is thought to desire a young goalkeeping option who can compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga for the number one spot between the sticks this season but may reportedly have to cough up around £51m to secure the services of Onana.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Onana would have good resale value if he arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer.

However, Jacobs doesn’t believe negotiations for the Inter stopper are as advanced as suggested elsewhere and claims that Chelsea have “several other goalkeepers” they are looking at.

What has Jacobs said about Chelsea and Onana?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “With Onana, I think Chelsea have asked about the player. But I don't think it's as advanced as has perhaps been painted at this point, but certainly, he's a player they have considered. And then there are several other goalkeepers.”

Would Onana be a good signing for Chelsea?

Onana, described as “exceptional” by Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola, comes off the back of an excellent season with Inter, in which he helped the Milanese giants reach their first European final since 2010’s Champions League triumph over Bayern Munich.

The 27-year-old made 41 appearances for the San Siro outfit last term, keeping 19 clean sheets and conceding a paltry 36 goals, indicating that he played a part in keeping Simone Inzaghi’s watertight backline in check.

And the 34-cap former Cameroon international compares favourably with his positional peers, ranking in the top 10% of goalkeepers across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for clean sheet percentage (43.2%) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, the Chelsea target has a proven track record playing for one of Europe’s biggest clubs as Pochettino looks to freshen up his options between the sticks at Stamford Bridge.