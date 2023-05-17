Chelsea are 'seriously interested' in Internazionale's Cameroon shot-stopper Andre Onana but are not prepared to meet the Italian club's asking price as things stand, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Onana joined the club on a free transfer from Ajax in July 2022 and has made 37 appearances in all competitions so far.

Chelsea transfer news - Andre Onana

Signing a new goalkeeper will be one of the many priorities for new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino given the concerning performances of both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy this season.

Onana, who is excellent with the ball at his feet, is reportedly a target for the Blues this summer as per The Telegraph, particularly as the out-of-favour Mendy has failed to agree a contract extension at the club.

The 27-year-old is widely viewed as available for the right price given Inter's ongoing financial struggles, although, as things stand, the Italian club are still holding out for a fee Chelsea are unwilling to meet.

As it stands, Chelsea are also open to offers for both of their goalkeepers, although Kepa's exorbitant wages make it unlikely he will move on and the Spaniard looks set to continue his Stamford Bridge career as an overpaid back-up.

What has Galetti said about Chelsea and Onana?

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "Onana could leave Inter in the summer if a suitable offer arrives. Chelsea are seriously interested in the Cameroonian goalkeeper. However, the current price at the request of the Italian club is €50 million (£45 million) and is considered too high by the Blues."

Would Onana be an upgrade over the current Chelsea goalkeepers?

Onana would be a significant improvement over both Kepa and Mendy for Chelsea. Mendy was recalled to the starting lineup by caretaker Frank Lampard on Saturday only to gift Nottingham Forest a goal after 13 minutes, coming out to punch a cross he had no hope of reaching and leaving Taiwo Awoniyi with an easy header into an empty net.

Kepa, despite his shot-stopping ability potentially matching Onana's, is also error-prone and is still yet to fully convince this season despite making 26 starts in the Premier League. It must be said neither player has been helped by Chelsea's continually shaky defence.

Onana, meanwhile, has impressed for the Italian giants in his debut season - particularly in the Champions League, where his consistent performances have helped Inter reach the semi-finals and likely the final, given the Nerazzurri hold a 2-0 lead against rivals Milan as things stand.