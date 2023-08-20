Chelsea are likely to see another exciting addition make the move to Stamford Bridge this summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

It’s been a hectic transfer window for the Blues, but their business isn’t expected to be over.

Chelsea transfer news – Latest

Chelsea’s recruitment strategy since Todd Boehly took over has been to target some of the best young talent from around the world, rather than focusing on ready-made superstars.

Just this summer, Chelsea have brought in Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Lesley Ugochukwu, and Angelo Gabriel, who are all 21 years of age or younger.

Last season, young stars such as Enzo Fernandez, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, and Malo Gusto were among a host of players to arrive through the door at Stamford Bridge.

Boehly is looking to build this Chelsea side with a long-term plan, which is why their difficulties last season might not be as big of a surprise as many would think.

Another youngster Chelsea are being linked with is Lyon winger Bradley Barcola, and according to French reporter Fabrice Hawkins, the west London club are stepping up their interest.

Now, journalist Jones has provided some insight into Barcola, and discussed other young targets Chelsea are looking at.

What has Jones said about Chelsea and Barcola?

Jones has suggested that he expects to see another exciting addition coming through the door at Stamford Bridge soon.

The journalist adds that a player like Barcola ‘hits the spot’ in terms of what Chelsea are looking for, whilst also discussing Mohammed Kudus, Brennan Johnson, Jeremy Doku, and Rayan Cherki.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Chelsea’s interest in Bradley Barcola is interesting as this is a player that has been hitting the radar of big Champions League clubs for some time. He’s been causing a stir as he made his first steps into senior football and both AC Milan and Manchester City have had temptations in terms of snapping him up before now.

“He’s right on brand for Chelsea. He hits the spot in terms of talent identification, age profiling and sell-on potential if things don’t work out.

“It’s different from signing Michael Olise because he doesn’t have that same guarantee of stepping into the Premier League this season and being able to do it but - to be fair - nor do some of their other targets.

“Mohammed Kudus, Rayan Cherki - they are both amazing players but would still come with a certain amount of risk if they land in the Premier League this summer. Chelsea also have Brennan Johnson and Jeremy Doku potentially on their list so whatever happens, whoever it is, it feels like another exciting addition is on the way soon." Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What’s next for Chelsea?

As per the BBC, Chelsea had activated the release clause of Michael Olise this week, before the Crystal Palace youngster signed a new deal at Selhurst Park shortly after.

Although Chelsea couldn’t get a deal over the line, it’s clear to see that they are still in the market for young talent.

With deadline day fast approaching, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them dip into the transfer market once again.