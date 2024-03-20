Highlights Chelsea are scouting Antonee Robinson ahead of a potential summer move.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich could also enter the race to secure his signature.

Chelsea's recruitment team are impressed with Robinson's qualities, and they are set to prioritise signing competition for Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea could look to bring in an additional left-back during the summer transfer window, and Fulham defender Antonee Robinson is a target for the west London club, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Mauricio Pochettino has faced difficulties on the left-hand side of defence throughout his tenure at Stamford Bridge, with Ben Chilwell struggling with injuries this campaign and Marc Cucurella producing inconsistent performances. Levi Colwill has also been utilised in an unfamiliar left-back role, so it's no surprise that Pochettino and his recruitment team are considering bringing in reinforcements.

Chelsea Interested in Signing Antonee Robinson

Chelsea have an interest in signing Fulham left-back Robinson, according to GMS sources. With his contract not expiring until 2028, the Cottagers are in a strong negotiating position if a club arrives with an offer at the table, so it could be difficult to prise him away from the capital club. It's understood that his valuation is expected to be upwards of £35m.

Antonee Robinson - stats vs full-backs across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Assists 0.16 78 Passes attempted 56.65 71 Progressive carries 2.89 83 Successful take-ons 1.12 78 Tackles 2.58 85 Interceptions 2.21 98 Clearances 2.97 85 Aerial duels won 1.35 54 Correct as of 19/03/2024

The American international has been in superb form this season, so it's no surprise that Marco Silva's side are going to charge a hefty fee to allow him to depart. Robinson has rarely been out of the Fulham side this term, so having a consistent option at left-back could be beneficial to Pochettino.

Sources have also told GIVEMESPORT that signing cover for Chilwell is going to be one of Chelsea's main priorities in the summer, and Pochettino's recruitment team have been scouting the former Everton man for the past year. The Blues are said to be impressed by his attacking mindset and pace, as well as seeing his defensive duties improve of late.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antonee Robinson has more interceptions in the Premier League this season than any other player with 69. James Tarkowski is in second with 50.

Chelsea Face Competition For Robinson

Chelsea might not be the only side who are competing for the signature of Robinson when the summer transfer window opens for business later this year. There is a feeling that Manchester United could also show an interest as they begin to search for a new left-back. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have both spent lengthy spells on the treatment table throughout the campaign, so it's likely to be an area the Red Devils look to reinforce.

Bayern Munich may also enter the race for the 26-year-old. According to The Athletic, Real Madrid have reached a verbal agreement to sign Alphonso Davies, who could join the Spanish giants in 2024 or 2025. As a result, the Bundesliga outfit will be in the market for a new left-back, whether that be this summer or next year.

