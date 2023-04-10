Chelsea hiring former boss Antonio Conte would be a 'laughable' appointment at Stamford Bridge, journalist Dean Jones has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 53-year-old is currently out of work following his dramatic departure from Tottenham Hotspur last month and he is one of several names that have been linked with the Blues job in recent times.

Chelsea latest news - Antonio Conte

The Independent reported last week that Chelsea are 'considering' approaching Conte over the possibility of taking over in West London as they carry out a lengthy search for their next permanent manager.

Contact has been made between the club and the Italian coach through intermediaries and it is said that the Blues' hierarchy view him as someone with a winning mentality who could bring some order to a large playing squad.

Of course, Conte had a previous successful spell at Chelsea between 2016 and 2018, claiming the Premier League title in 2016/17 and an FA Cup triumph in 2017/18, as per Transfermarkt.

Last week, Chelsea installed club icon Frank Lampard as caretaker manager until the end of the season; however, he couldn't prevent his side from losing out 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux in his first match in charge.

What has Dean Jones said about Antonio Conte?

Journalist Jones thinks hiring Conte wouldn't be the correct route to go down for Chelsea, especially when factoring in the manner of his controversial recent exit from Tottenham.

Jones told GMS: "I haven't heard anything about Conte so far and to be honest, it's probably safest not to rule anything out with Chelsea at the moment. I find it laughable that they would even contemplate something like this; I know they make some strange decisions these days, but on the back of him basically setting them on fire and then just walking away, I'm not sure that that's the sort of relationships that Todd Boehly is going to be looking to build at the moment."

Would Antonio Conte be a good appointment for Chelsea?

Conte is regarded as a serial winner in football and could help Chelsea to get back to winning ways on the field next season following a disappointing 2022/23 campaign.

The Italian coach has racked up four Serie A titles, two Supercoppa Italia trophies and one Serie B triumph alongside his Premier League and FA Cup honours in his time as a manager, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, the 53-year-old doesn't tend to stay in one place for too long and isn't someone who has been known to see through long-term projects at any of the positions he has held in the past.

Chelsea need someone that can commit to developing their newly put-together young squad over several years in alignment with the vision of the club ownership. Conte may provide short-term success to the Blues if appointed; however, there are surely candidates more suited to the task at hand elsewhere in the managerial market.