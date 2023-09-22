Highlights Chelsea has a track record of signing young talents and has continued to do so under the ownership of Todd Boehly.

Chelsea's focus in the recent summer transfer window was on signing U21 stars, despite their disappointing season in the Premier League.

Chelsea might wait until next summer to pursue the signing of Antonio Nusa, prioritizing the need for a more experienced player in the current season.

Chelsea could wait until next summer to pursue a move for yet another young talent, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides some insight to GIVEMESPORT into the competition they will face for his signature.

It certainly wouldn't be the first young star Chelsea have looked to sign in recent years.

Chelsea transfer news - Latest

Since Todd Boehly took ownership of the Blues, he's dipped into his pocket to sign a host of talents from around the world. The likes of Angelo Gabriel, Romeo Lavia, Diego Moreira, Enzo Fernandez, Andrey Santos, and many more, have all been signed during the Boehly era. During the most recent summer transfer window alone, Chelsea spent a hefty amount, keeping their focus on U21 stars despite a disappointing season in the Premier League.

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m Cole Palmer (Manchester City) £42.5m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports

Even if the poor results continue on the pitch, it seems that Boehly and his recruitment team won't steer away from their philosophy. As a fanbase, Chelsea supporters will have to remain patient as their new signings adapt to a new club and go through their development.

Let's see what happens in January for Chelsea with £26m star

It was reported during the summer transfer window that Chelsea had made an offer of around £26m to sign Club Brugge youngster Antonio Nusa. Sources later confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea were in advanced talks to secure his signature, but a move failed to materialise. Now, journalist Jacobs has provided an update on a potential future transfer. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"So several Premier League clubs have looked, a couple in Italy, and a couple in France as well. So very much not sure of interest and it's therefore about moving at the right time rather than rushing into a move. Chelsea were informed of that very quickly, which is why they couldn't seriously advance anything. Club Brugge know they can't hang on to the player in 2024. So that's one to watch in the next two windows. I think from Chelsea's point of view they might prefer next summer now. But let's see what happens in January because if one suitor moves, it will obviously spark a bit of a race for the player and then others might have to react. But I think the reason why I say next summer for Chelsea rather than January is only because the priority for Chelsea if the goal shyness continues, is going to be to bring in someone more experienced as far as that position is concerned."

Would Antonio Nusa become a first-team player at Chelsea?

As we've seen with a lot of Chelsea's new signings, many arrived at the club before being sent out on loan. Some, of course, are involved in the first-team, but others are away from the club or working with the youth setup. Nusa, however, is still only 18 years old, so you'd imagine the chances of him breaking straight into Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI, if he was to sign, are pretty slim. Just like their other additions, Nusa will need time.