Highlights Chelsea have appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager after parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino.

Maresca has signed a five-year deal with the potential for a sixth, showcasing the club's long-term vision.

Former Leicester City manager Maresca was chosen over Thomas Frank, Kieran McKenna, and Roberto De Zerbi for the role.

Chelsea have agreed to appoint Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca as their new manager at Stamford Bridge, per Fabrizio Romano. The Italian becomes the fourth permanent manager of the Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali era since the club was taken over in 2022.

Supporters were left in shock after the Blues' hierarchy decided to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the 2023/24 season, following an upturn in form at Stamford Bridge. One defeat in 15 games ensured that Chelsea finished 6th in the table, having periodically dropped into the bottom half at points in the season.

Nevertheless, Pochettino left the club by mutual consent following the conclusion of the season, with Eghbali and sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley beginning a thorough process to appoint his successor. Maresca, Thomas Frank, Kieran McKenna and Roberto De Zerbi were all in the running, but it was the former who will now take the reins at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca Contract Lenght

5-year deal to June 2029

Per Romano, Maresca has signed a five-year deal with the west London outfit, with the option of a sixth – which could take him until June 2030 – illustrating the Blues' long-term thinking with the appointment. Formerly assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, the ex-Leicester City chief comes into the job having led the Foxes to the Championship title and promotion to the English top flight.

How Much Maresca Will Cost Chelsea

Fee of £8m-£10m

Chelsea's high spending has been a big topic of discussion in the Boehly era and it looks as though their finances will take another hit as they will reportedly have to stump up somewhere between £8m-£10m to land the Italian from Leicester City.

Compared to some footballers, this might not seem like such a big fee but in the world of managers, it's quite a sizable chunk. In fact, it could potentially be the fifth biggest fee ever paid for a coach, with Vincent Kompany's recent £10.2m move (4th) to Bayern Munich just ahead of Arne Slot (5th) after his arrival at Liverpool for £9.4m.

Most expensive managers ever Manager Previous team New team Fee paid 1. Julian Nagelsmann RB Leipzig Bayern Munich £21.7m 2. Graham Potter Brighton Chelsea £21.5m 3. Andre Villas-Boas FC Porto Chelsea £13.3m 4. Vincent Kompany Burnley Bayern Munich £10.2m 5. Arne Slot Feyenoord Liverpool £9.4m 6. Brendan Rodgers Celtic Leicester £8.8m

It will be interesting to see how the former Manchester City assistant does working as a head coach in the Premier League for the first time. One exciting prospect to consider is that he has worked with Cole Palmer in the past, and so may be well-suited to get the best out of the Blues' star man.