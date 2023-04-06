Chelsea have officially confirmed the reappointment of Frank Lampard as manager.

The club legend will take charge of the first-team until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Lampard was at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night to watch Chelsea’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool, a match which came just 48 hours after Graham Potter was relieved of his duties.

Bruno Saltor stepped in to the managerial hot-seat for that game, but it’s Lampard who will be on the touchline for the Blues’ visit to Wolves on Saturday.

What have Chelsea said?

Chelsea’s owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said in an official statement: "We are delighted to welcome Frank back to Stamford Bridge. Frank is a Premier League Hall of Famer and a legend at this club.

"As we continue our thorough and exhaustive process for a permanent head coach, we want to provide the club and our fans with a clear and stable plan for the remainder of the season.

"We want to give ourselves every chance of success and Frank has all of the characteristics and qualities we need to drive us to the finish line.

"We have an important game against Wolves on Saturday and then we will turn our attention to our Champions League quarter-final in Madrid next week. We are all going to give Frank our full backing as we aim to get the best possible outcome from all our remaining games."

The temporary re-hiring of Lampard will allow the Chelsea hierarchy to take their time in finding Potter’s successor.

They reall cannot afford to mess up the process again...

Lampard, then Enrique?

Per Sky Sports, the Blues have already held talks in London with ex-Barcelona and Spain boss, Luis Enrique.

Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino, Ruben Amorim, Oliver Glasner and Luciano Spalletti are other names being discussed behind-the-scenes at Stamford Bridge.

But what happens if Lampard does a Roberto Di Matteo in 2012 and wins the Champions League as interim manager?

Chelsea are still in Europe's top-tier competition and lock horns with Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, the first leg of the tie scheduled for next Wednesday.

If (and it's a big if) Lampard can mastermind a continental triumph, Todd Boehly will have on option but to consider him a candidate for the hot-seat on a permanent basis.

It’s funny how football works, isn’t it?