Chelsea are definitely ‘in the market’ for a new goalkeeper following Edouard Mendy’s exit, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

In what capacity a new goalkeeper would be is unknown, but adding another shot-stopper to the west London ranks would be a wise decision.

Chelsea news – goalkeeper

Chelsea’s goalkeeper situation has been somewhat tumultuous in recent times.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, who signed for £71.6m back in 2018, but may be best known for refusing to be substituted in the 2019 Carabao Cup final against Manchester City in 2019.

However, Mendy’s arrival dislodged the Spaniard and became one of the best goalkeepers in world football as he conceded just two in the west London-based club’s Champions League triumph in 2021.

In a turn of events, Kepa re-established himself as the club’s number one last season and started in 29 out of 38 Premier League games, which may highlight a change in trust.

Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Pochettino will need longer to assess the goalkeeper issue at hand before making an informed decision.

This means, however, Kepa is likely to be the first choice heading into the new season, leaving Marcus Bettinelli, who has just one appearance for the club, as their backup. But will the Blues sign another shot-stopper as a more experienced alternative?

What did Ben Jacobs say about Chelsea’s goalkeeper situation?

Jacobs suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea are scouring the market for a goalkeeper addition, though he is unsure whether the acquisition would rival Kepa for that sacred starting spot.

He said: “There’s no doubt that Chelsea are in the market for a goalkeeper, whether it’s to compete for number one or whether it’s to become a number one or whether it’s to add depth, I think that’s the conversations that are still ongoing. And obviously, there’s a very realistic possibility if Chelsea did sign a top goalkeeper that Kepa would then also want to leave the football club.

“So this is the sort of challenge with the goalkeeper position, and a player like Kepa where I don’t think, in a season where there’s going to less games for Chelsea, is just going to want to sit around as the number two at the football club.”

Which goalkeepers could Chelsea look to sign?

As alluded to earlier, Chelsea’s goalkeeper depth will be a cause for concern in the Stamford Bridge camp as Mendy’s confirmed move to Al-Ahli, per BBC Sport, leave them short of decent options.

AC Milan’s Mike Maginan has been shortlisted as a potential buy, with The Telegraph claiming that Chelsea are ‘considering a move’ for the 28-year-old Frenchman.

Diogo Costa of Porto gained initial interest from Manchester United but have since put the brakes on in order to invest their full time and effort in sealing a deal for the in-demand Andre Onana.

According to Portuguese reports (via Sports Witness), Chelsea are now lining up to sign the young Portugal international seeing as United’s sights are set elsewhere.

Talking of Onana, the Cameroonian is also on Chelsea’s radar, with the Evening Standard reporting that Pochettino had earmarked Inter Milan’s ball-playing goalkeeper as his priority, though that was reported in early June.

It’s evident that Chelsea are exploring a plethora of options seeing as they have not put their full faith in their current Spanish number one, but getting a deal done as soon as physically possible will allow them to strengthen their squad in other departments for the rest of the window.