Chelsea are ‘considered favourites’ to sign Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran this summer as negotiations are ongoing with Aston Villa, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Colombia international reportedly prefers a move to Stamford Bridge this summer and is set to discuss personal terms with the Blues soon.

Duran was on Chelsea’s radar in January after struggling for playing time at Villa Park – they were considering a loan move for the 20-year-old.

In his debut Premier League season, the talented centre-forward made just three appearances in the starting line-up under Unai Emery and was stuck behind Ollie Watkins in the pecking order.

Now he looks to depart for regular playing time and aims to compete with Nicolas Jackson for minutes at Chelsea, despite signing a five-year deal with the Villans last summer.

New Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is keen to bolster his attack with multiple signings this summer – as well as Duran, the Blues are eyeing a deal for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise after making first contact with the Eagles over a potential move, according to David Ornstein.

Romano: Chelsea in Talks Over Duran Deal

The forward wants to move to Stamford Bridge

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano suggests that conversations are ongoing about Duran’s move to Chelsea, while Conor Gallagher is set to decide his future after the Euros:

“Staying with Chelsea, conversations are also ongoing between them and Aston Villa, and the agents of Jhon Duran about the contract, the salary, the commission, so the entire package is being discussed but important clubs are preparing to enter the race. “For now Chelsea are still considered a favourite because they know the player wants to go there, and it's on them to agree personal terms and agents fee. “Conor Gallagher at the moment doesn't want to decide anything now before the Euros. He wants to focus on the tournament, but Gallagher will be one to watch in the next few months.”

Duran, who joined Aston Villa from Chicago Fire in an £18million deal last summer, was a long-term target for Chelsea, according to his agent, Jonathan Herrera.

In 37 appearances for Villa last season, the Colombian forward scored eight goals, helping Unai Emery’s side secure Champions League qualification for the first time in history.

Jhon Duran Stats (2023-24) Appearances Goals Premier League 23 5 Conference League 10 2 UECL Qualifiers 2 1 FA Cup 1 0 EFL Cup 1 0

Gallagher ‘Excited’ About Maresca

Anticipates working with him next season

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher says he is excited about working with the new manager Enzo Maresca, despite being reportedly placed on the transfer list this summer.

The England international, who approaches his final contract year at Chelsea, is now ‘fully focused’ on the Euros as he is being linked with a summer exit from Stamford Bridge.

Aston Villa and Tottenham are both interested in signing Gallagher, who could be available for a cut-price deal amid his expiring deal.

