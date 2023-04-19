The Women’s Super League title race is closer than ever, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City all in contention.

Only three points separate the four teams, with just five weeks to go until the end of the season.

United currently sit top of the WSL table on 41 points after 17 matches. Chelsea and Arsenal are second and third with 40 and 38 points respectively, but with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Manchester City turned their difficult start to the season around, and are now fourth with 38 points from 17 matches.

The top of the table may become more clear this evening as Manchester United travel to Meadow Park to take on Arsenal.

A win would give United the edge in the title race, but a loss would give both Chelsea and Arsenal the chance to leapfrog the Red Devils.

Journalist Rob Pratley, who is also a Chelsea fan, spoke to GiveMeSport about which team was most likely to win the WSL this season.

Which team will win the Women’s Super League?

“Chelsea are not the favourites to win the WSL, we're not top of the league,” Pratley said. “Until we go top of the league, at that point I will then start talking about us as favourites.

“It is Manchester United's to lose, although their fans might not like hearing me say that!”

Pratley continued: “I think ultimately all four of the sides still in the title race will feel they have a good chance of it. There's big fixtures coming up – such as Arsenal vs Manchester United.

“I think ultimately all of the sides will look at it [the title race] and will say they still stand a good chance.

“I think Chelsea do have a kinder run-in compared to some sides. But at the same time, I think all of them will fancy it. I wouldn't want to predict the winner at this moment in time.”

Arsenal vs Manchester United

The Gunners have been hindered by injury this campaign, with midfielder Kim Little joining Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead on the sidelines until next season, but the team are enjoying an impressive run of form.

Recent results include a 2-0 win against Bayern Munich to reach the Champions League semi-finals, and a dramatic 2-1 victory against Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s title hopes took a blow following a 1-0 loss to Chelsea last month, but the side booked a place in the FA Cup final last weekend by beating Brighton.

This evening’s encounter will be a thrilling match between two talented teams, and could even spell the end of one side’s time in the title race.