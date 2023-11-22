Highlights Reece James has switched his mentality when dealing with injury problems this season, with it helping him to 'mature'.

Mauricio Pochettino can now rely on James more than previous Chelsea managers, thanks to his improved attitude towards injury recovery.

Chelsea's wider approach to protecting their top talents from long-term injuries includes James' change in approach.

Chelsea star Reece James has been able to 'mature' his attitude towards injuries after a shift in mentality, with journalist Paul Brown suggesting to GIVEMESPORT that the Stamford Bridge outfit just 'aren't the same team' without him in the side.

The England international has regularly struggled for fitness throughout his Chelsea career, with suggestions he wouldn't be able to fulfil his potential if it continued. And while James has suffered some problems during the current 2023/24 campaign, the right-back appears to have changed his approach to how he recovers from injury issues.

As a result, Mauricio Pochettino should now be able to depend on James, much more than Chelsea managers in the past have been able to.

James switching approach to injuries amid a string of problems

It's fair to say injuries have had a huge impact on James' career so far. Despite being aged just 23 years old, the London-born star has missed over 85 matches since breaking into the first-team because of injury-related issues - that equates to over two full seasons of Premier League action.

Regardless, the £250,000-per-week earner has still been able to prove his worth to the Chelsea side, something which was rewarded at the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign when he was named skipper. It came after the appointment of former Tottenham Hotspur boss Pochettino, who was 'pleased' about the decision. Speaking to the official Chelsea website, the Argentine coach said:

"This is a decision taken by me and the club. We are very pleased Reece will captain the side this season.

"He leads by example and his attitude and dedication to Chelsea has been clear throughout pre-season. He proudly wore the armband during our summer tour and will take up the challenge of leading our squad with his own approach and ideas."

Commenting on James' current situation, journalist Brown admitted that the academy product had shifted his outlook on injuries and was prepared to look after his body more. Hoping to avoid any more long-term problems, the reliable reporter suggested James is happier to sit some matches out if it means his overall fitness is more protected:

“I think James is just at that point in his career where he's becoming a bit mature about things. Sometimes, when you're young and you're desperate to play, you just try and get out there for every game even when you're not 100% and I think at times that's worked against him because he's come back from an injury and ended up breaking down again. Partly that is to do with the club and a succession of managers possibly overloading him, but I hope now that he's able to get a good long run without any injury issues because he's such a brilliant player. “He's a joy to watch and Chelsea just aren't the same team without him. I think he's a perfect fit for Mauricio Pochettino there as well and I think if he can just stay fit, he's going to have a big season for Chelsea.”

Approach part of wider change at Chelsea

In fact, the shift from James is part of a wider approach being taken by Chelsea in response to a number of long-term injuries they've suffered.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Pochettino has looked to implement a wider fix at Stamford Bridge, as the Blues look to protect their top talents. It comes after Christopher Nkunku suffered a setback to his recovery, having originally arrived from RB Leipzig for £52 million in the summer.

James hoping to be back in action following England sit out

This methodology was on display during the recent international break, when James rejected the opportunity to represent England during their final round of European Championship qualifiers. Manager Gareth Southgate admitted that the Chelsea star had been offered a call-up, but he decided to turn it down having recently recovered from an injury problem.

Chelsea FC - Current Injuries Expected Return Date (via SportsGambler) Levi Colwill Late December Ben Chillwell Early December Romeo Lavia Soon Carney Chukwuemeka Soon Trevoh Chalobah Soon Christopher Nkunku Soon Marcus Bettinelli Unkown

It should mean he is fit and firing for Chelsea's upcoming fixtures, starting this weekend when the west Londoners travel to the North East to face Newcastle. Not selected for television coverage in the United Kingdom, the two Champions League hopefuls will go head-to-head at 3.00pm on Saturday afternoon.

Following that, Pochettino's side will take Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge, in what could prove a big test for the new Chelsea boss. Brighton beat Chelsea both home and away last season, meaning the clash in west London could provide Pochettino with a marker as to where his team are.

That's all before the capital club face Manchester United at Old Trafford in early December, prior to a potentially tricky trip to Goodison Park later in the month.

