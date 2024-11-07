Key Takeaways The Gunners narrowly lead the head-to-head record in the Premier League.

Chelsea's success against Arsenal improved in the 2010s, winning 11 times, including a massive 6-0 win at home.

However, they have beaten Arsenal just once since 2020 ahead of their match this weekend.

Chelsea vs Arsenal is one of the Premier League's greatest rivalries. Both sides have dominated the competition over the years, with the Gunners winning it unbeaten in 2004, and the Blues last triumphing in 2017. They are both desperate to return to the top step in the coming years.

While most rivals choose not to negotiate with one another, several players have played for Chelsea and Arsenal, including Petr Cech and Willian. It's a unique thing to happen, whilst they often sing 'we hate Tottenham' in unison during every match. That doesn't mean the rivalry hasn't been dramatic over the years, though.

Ahead of this weekend's crucial six-pointer between the two sides, we have decided to outline the overall Premier League head-to-head record between the two sides. The Gunners narrowly pip it, partially due to incredibly strong form against their west London opposition.

Chelsea vs Arsenal - Overall Premier League Record Club Wins Draws Losses Goals Scored Chelsea 20 18 26 85 Arsenal 26 18 20 92

We have also outlined every fixture between the two sides in Premier League history, with Chelsea winning just once in the 2020s. It's clear they wish they could go back to the dominance they had in the fixture in the early 2010s, most notably under one of the greatest managers of all time, Jose Mourinho.

List of Premier League Results Between Chelsea and Arsenal Season Match Venue 1992/93 Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea Highbury 1992/93 Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 1993/94 Chelsea 0-2 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 1993/94 Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea Highbury 1994/95 Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea Highbury 1994/95 Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 1995/96 Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 1995/96 Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea Highbury 1996/97 Arsenal 3-3 Chelsea Highbury 1996/97 Chelsea 0-3 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 1997/98 Chelsea 2-3 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 1997/98 Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea Highbury 1998/99 Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 1998/99 Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea Highbury 1999/00 Chelsea 2-3 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 1999/00 Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea Highbury 2000/01 Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 2000/01 Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea Highbury 2001/02 Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 2001/02 Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea Highbury 2002/03 Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 2002/03 Arsenal 3-2 Chelsea Highbury 2003/04 Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea Highbury 2003/04 Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 2004/05 Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea Highbury 2004/05 Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 2005/06 Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 2005/06 Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea Highbury 2006/07 Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 2006/07 Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea Emirates Stadium 2007/08 Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea Emirates Stadium 2007/08 Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 2008/09 Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 2008/09 Arsenal 1-4 Chelsea Emirates Stadium 2009/10 Arsenal 0-3 Chelsea Emirates Stadium 2009/10 Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 2010/11 Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 2010/11 Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea Emirates Stadium 2011/12 Chelsea 3-5 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 2011/12 Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea Emirates Stadium 2012/13 Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea Emirates Stadium 2012/13 Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 2013/14 Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea Emirates Stadium 2013/14 Chelsea 6-0 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 2014/15 Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 2014/15 Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea Emirates Stadium 2015/16 Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 2015/16 Arsenal 0-1 Chelsea Emirates Stadium 2016/17 Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea Emirates Stadium 2016/17 Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 2017/18 Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 2017/18 Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea Emirates Stadium 2018/19 Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 2018/19 Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea Emirates Stadium 2019/20 Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea Emirates Stadium 2019/20 Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 2020/21 Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea Emirates Stadium 2020/21 Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 2021/22 Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea Emirates Stadium 2021/22 Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 2022/23 Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 2022/23 Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea Emirates Stadium 2023/24 Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal Stamford Bridge 2023/24 Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea Emirates Stadium

Related 22 Incredible Premier League Records That Will Probably Never be Broken Records are meant to be broken, but these 22 will be very difficult to top in the Premier League.

1990s

Arsenal went unbeaten at home

Arsenal dominated the fixture between the two sides in the 1990s, which is hardly surprising considering their Premier League stature at the time. Under Arsene Wenger in the late '90s, they won the Premier League and came second, whilst it was a drastically different story to the west.

Chelsea might have the money now, but that didn't used to be the case. They were an inconsistent mess during the opening years of the Premier League, finishing as low as 14th. This means they beat Arsenal just three times, whilst also losing nine times. The Gunners went unbeaten at Highbury as well.

However, the most memorable encounter came in September 1996, as Blues star Dennis Wise scored in the 90th minute to secure a point for them in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Highbury. This came after Arsenal overturned a 2-0 deficit to lead 3-2, only to be denied in the dying seconds. Drama.

2000s

Arsenal's dominance faded after early success

Arsenal continued their '90s success against Chelsea in the early years of the new millennium, however, that quickly faded once Chelsea's money – and a certain Mourinho – arrived. Wenger's side went unbeaten during the 2003/04 campaign, and they did the double over their rivals, winning both matches 2-1.

However, Arsenal, partially due to a new stadium, were never able to maintain their title-winning form, with Chelsea quickly tasting success consistently in the latter stages of the 2000s. The most iconic came at the start of the 2006/07 campaign, which was in the aftermath of Ashley Cole's incredibly controversial transfer to Chelsea from the Gunners.

One of the greatest left-backs ever made the move after being insulted by the contract offer he received from Arsenal, but that infuriated the Gunners faithful. They made their frustrations known during the game when they threw fake cash onto the pitch with pictures of Cole adorning the front and back. Chelsea even had the last laugh, snatching a draw in the final few minutes via a stunning rocket from Michael Essien.

Related 25 Greatest Arsenal Players Ever (Ranked) Arsenal have had some truly fantastic players play for the club, and GIVEMESPORT has now ranked the 22 best.

2010s

Chelsea finally sat on top

The story for Arsenal quickly went from disappointing to disastrous in the 2010s. Chelsea won the Premier League twice in the 2010s – in 2015 and 2017 – whilst the Gunners always seemed to fall at the final hurdle. That was replicated in the fixture between the two sides.

Arsenal only beat them four times, and this included just one win away from home — a chaotic 5-3 win in the 2011/12 campaign. That was the peak of their success in the decade though, with Chelsea winning 11 times, including an almost unbelievable 6-0 win at home to Arsenal.

It was made even more dramatic by the fact that it was Wenger's 1000th game in charge of the club, but it couldn't have gone worse. Samuel Eto'o, Andre Schurrle, Eden Hazard, Oscar and Mohamed Salah all found their names on the scoresheet, whilst Kieran Gibbs was sent off for Oxlade-Chamberlain handling the ball in the box. A case of mistaken identity, but everyone at Arsenal wished they could change names after that match.

2020s

Mikel Arteta clearly loves the fixture

Close

While Arsenal suffered agony in the 2010s, which was capped off by losing the 2019 Europa League final to them in 2019, they have got revenge on them since. In the nine Premier League matches that have taken place this decade, Arsenal have won six times and picked up two draws, whilst Chelsea have won just once.

It's pure dominance, with their most recent fixture seeing Arsenal beat Mauricio Pochettino's side 5-0. While the north London side have continually improved under Arteta, Chelsea have been on a downward spiral. After winning the Champions League in 2021, they have sacked Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Pochettino — and now it's up to Enzo Maresca to bring stability to the club.

Related 10 Greatest Chelsea Players Ever (Ranked) From Eden Hazard to Frank Lampard, the 10 greatest players in the history of Chelsea Football Club - ranked in order

Upcoming Matches

Arteta and Maresca will meet for the first time