Key Takeaways

  • The Gunners narrowly lead the head-to-head record in the Premier League.
  • Chelsea's success against Arsenal improved in the 2010s, winning 11 times, including a massive 6-0 win at home.
  • However, they have beaten Arsenal just once since 2020 ahead of their match this weekend.

Chelsea vs Arsenal is one of the Premier League's greatest rivalries. Both sides have dominated the competition over the years, with the Gunners winning it unbeaten in 2004, and the Blues last triumphing in 2017. They are both desperate to return to the top step in the coming years.

While most rivals choose not to negotiate with one another, several players have played for Chelsea and Arsenal, including Petr Cech and Willian. It's a unique thing to happen, whilst they often sing 'we hate Tottenham' in unison during every match. That doesn't mean the rivalry hasn't been dramatic over the years, though.

Ahead of this weekend's crucial six-pointer between the two sides, we have decided to outline the overall Premier League head-to-head record between the two sides. The Gunners narrowly pip it, partially due to incredibly strong form against their west London opposition.

Chelsea vs Arsenal - Overall Premier League Record

Club

Wins

Draws

Losses

Goals Scored

Chelsea

20

18

26

85

Arsenal

26

18

20

92

We have also outlined every fixture between the two sides in Premier League history, with Chelsea winning just once in the 2020s. It's clear they wish they could go back to the dominance they had in the fixture in the early 2010s, most notably under one of the greatest managers of all time, Jose Mourinho.

List of Premier League Results Between Chelsea and Arsenal

Season

Match

Venue

1992/93

Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

Highbury

1992/93

Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

1993/94

Chelsea 0-2 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

1993/94

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

Highbury

1994/95

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

Highbury

1994/95

Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

1995/96

Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

1995/96

Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea

Highbury

1996/97

Arsenal 3-3 Chelsea

Highbury

1996/97

Chelsea 0-3 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

1997/98

Chelsea 2-3 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

1997/98

Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea

Highbury

1998/99

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

1998/99

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

Highbury

1999/00

Chelsea 2-3 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

1999/00

Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

Highbury

2000/01

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

2000/01

Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea

Highbury

2001/02

Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

2001/02

Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

Highbury

2002/03

Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

2002/03

Arsenal 3-2 Chelsea

Highbury

2003/04

Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

Highbury

2003/04

Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

2004/05

Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea

Highbury

2004/05

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

2005/06

Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

2005/06

Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea

Highbury

2006/07

Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

2006/07

Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea

Emirates Stadium

2007/08

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

Emirates Stadium

2007/08

Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

2008/09

Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

2008/09

Arsenal 1-4 Chelsea

Emirates Stadium

2009/10

Arsenal 0-3 Chelsea

Emirates Stadium

2009/10

Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

2010/11

Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

2010/11

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

Emirates Stadium

2011/12

Chelsea 3-5 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

2011/12

Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea

Emirates Stadium

2012/13

Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea

Emirates Stadium

2012/13

Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

2013/14

Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea

Emirates Stadium

2013/14

Chelsea 6-0 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

2014/15

Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

2014/15

Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea

Emirates Stadium

2015/16

Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

2015/16

Arsenal 0-1 Chelsea

Emirates Stadium

2016/17

Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea

Emirates Stadium

2016/17

Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

2017/18

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

2017/18

Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea

Emirates Stadium

2018/19

Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

2018/19

Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea

Emirates Stadium

2019/20

Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea

Emirates Stadium

2019/20

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

2020/21

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

Emirates Stadium

2020/21

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

2021/22

Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea

Emirates Stadium

2021/22

Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

2022/23

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

2022/23

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

Emirates Stadium

2023/24

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal

Stamford Bridge

2023/24

Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea

Emirates Stadium
1990s

Arsenal went unbeaten at home

Chelsea vs Arsenal in the 90s

Arsenal dominated the fixture between the two sides in the 1990s, which is hardly surprising considering their Premier League stature at the time. Under Arsene Wenger in the late '90s, they won the Premier League and came second, whilst it was a drastically different story to the west.

Chelsea might have the money now, but that didn't used to be the case. They were an inconsistent mess during the opening years of the Premier League, finishing as low as 14th. This means they beat Arsenal just three times, whilst also losing nine times. The Gunners went unbeaten at Highbury as well.

However, the most memorable encounter came in September 1996, as Blues star Dennis Wise scored in the 90th minute to secure a point for them in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Highbury. This came after Arsenal overturned a 2-0 deficit to lead 3-2, only to be denied in the dying seconds. Drama.

2000s

Arsenal's dominance faded after early success

Arsenal's Patrick Vieira

Arsenal continued their '90s success against Chelsea in the early years of the new millennium, however, that quickly faded once Chelsea's money – and a certain Mourinho – arrived. Wenger's side went unbeaten during the 2003/04 campaign, and they did the double over their rivals, winning both matches 2-1.

However, Arsenal, partially due to a new stadium, were never able to maintain their title-winning form, with Chelsea quickly tasting success consistently in the latter stages of the 2000s. The most iconic came at the start of the 2006/07 campaign, which was in the aftermath of Ashley Cole's incredibly controversial transfer to Chelsea from the Gunners.

One of the greatest left-backs ever made the move after being insulted by the contract offer he received from Arsenal, but that infuriated the Gunners faithful. They made their frustrations known during the game when they threw fake cash onto the pitch with pictures of Cole adorning the front and back. Chelsea even had the last laugh, snatching a draw in the final few minutes via a stunning rocket from Michael Essien.

2010s

Chelsea finally sat on top

Oscar celebrates scoring for Chelsea against Arsenal.

The story for Arsenal quickly went from disappointing to disastrous in the 2010s. Chelsea won the Premier League twice in the 2010s – in 2015 and 2017 – whilst the Gunners always seemed to fall at the final hurdle. That was replicated in the fixture between the two sides.

Arsenal only beat them four times, and this included just one win away from home — a chaotic 5-3 win in the 2011/12 campaign. That was the peak of their success in the decade though, with Chelsea winning 11 times, including an almost unbelievable 6-0 win at home to Arsenal.

It was made even more dramatic by the fact that it was Wenger's 1000th game in charge of the club, but it couldn't have gone worse. Samuel Eto'o, Andre Schurrle, Eden Hazard, Oscar and Mohamed Salah all found their names on the scoresheet, whilst Kieran Gibbs was sent off for Oxlade-Chamberlain handling the ball in the box. A case of mistaken identity, but everyone at Arsenal wished they could change names after that match.

2020s

Mikel Arteta clearly loves the fixture

While Arsenal suffered agony in the 2010s, which was capped off by losing the 2019 Europa League final to them in 2019, they have got revenge on them since. In the nine Premier League matches that have taken place this decade, Arsenal have won six times and picked up two draws, whilst Chelsea have won just once.

It's pure dominance, with their most recent fixture seeing Arsenal beat Mauricio Pochettino's side 5-0. While the north London side have continually improved under Arteta, Chelsea have been on a downward spiral. After winning the Champions League in 2021, they have sacked Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Pochettino — and now it's up to Enzo Maresca to bring stability to the club.

