Chelsea and Arsenal will go head-to-head in a huge Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon with both sides looking to close the gap on the top of the table.

The Blues claimed a sensational 8-0 win in the Europa Conference League in midweek to bounce back from their 1-1 draw with Manchester United last time out domestically, while the Gunners suffered a second consecutive defeat against Inter Milan in midweek in the Champions League to follow on from their 1-0 loss to Newcastle in the Premier League.

Both sides know a win can do a lot for their chances of climbing the table heading into the international break, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect both sides to line up.

Chelsea Team News

Cole Palmer doubtful

Maresca had the luxury of making 11 changes to his starting lineup for the European clash with Noah in midweek, but Cole Palmer is a doubt for the game after not training all week. The attacking midfielder got a kick at the end of the clash with Man Utd, but there is hope he can recover in time to play. Jadon Sancho has been ill, and is likely to miss out once again.

Chelsea Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Cole Palmer Leg 10/11/2024 Jadon Sancho Illness 10/11/2024

Speaking in his pre-game press conference, Maresca shared the latest news on his squad's fitness.

"Cole is getting better, but because he can walk and have dinner doesn’t mean he is completely fit. "He is getting better and we still have two days to prepare for the game. Hopefully, we can have him for a session - at least on Saturday - and then we take a decision.At this moment, we are quite lucky we don’t have injuries, so we have 24 or 25 players available and we can choose,' noted Maresca. "The way we have tried to do things since we started the season means we protect players, as it’s one thing to play three matches a week and it’s another to play one. "We protect the players in this moment, but it doesn’t mean it’s going to happen all season because there will be a moment where we have injuries or we need to change things."

Chelsea Predicted XI

Palmer to start

Chelsea Predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Lavia; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson.

Chelsea Predicted Substitutes: Jorgensen (GK), Gusto (DEF), Tosin (DEF), Veiga (DEF), Fernandez (MID), Dewsbury-Hall (MID), Felix (FWD), Mudryk (FWD), Nkunku (FWD).

Despite being a doubt heading into the game, Palmer will surely make himself available to play and Maresca won't leave him out. Marc Cucurella came on at half-time to replace Malo Gusto last time out so could keep his place at left-back, while Nicolas Jackson should start again despite both £46m man Joao Felix and £52m man Christopher Nkunku scoring twice each in midweek.

Arsenal Team News

Sterling ineligible

Mikel Arteta will be without forward Raheem Sterling for the game as he cannot play against his parent club, but the Gunners will be sweating over the fitness of Declan Rice too.

The England star missed the loss to Inter with a broken toe and hasn't trained this week, but the club are hopeful he will be able to push through the pain barrier to get back on the pitch. Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Riccardo Calafiori all remain sidelined until after the international break.

Arsenal Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Declan Rice Toe 10/11/2024 Takehiro Tomiyasu Knee 23/11/2024 Kieran Tierney Hamstring 23/11/2024 Riccardo Calafiori Knee 23/11/2024 Raheem Sterling Ineligible 23/11/2024 Kai Havertz Other 10/11/2024 Mikel Merino Illness 10/11/2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Arteta shared an update on the fitness of his squad.

"I have to be very vague on that one because there’s no clarity on whether he’s [Rice] going to be fit for the weekend. That's for the doctor, what I can say is that he hasn't trained yet and it is not clear whether he’s going to be available or not to play. Everybody that is in the squad is going to be fit and available to start the game, so then it will be a decision whether it is too early or the right moment for him [Odegaard] to make that step again. "We'll have to wait until tomorrow to see how they react. Kai [Havertz] had quite a nasty cut and he could not continue. With Mikel [Merino], to be fair the day before he wasn't feeling great and we decided to sub him at half-time."

Arsenal Predicted XI

Odegaard to start

Arsenal Predicted XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Arsenal Predicted Substitutes: Neto (GK), Lewis-Skelly (DEF), Zinchenko (DEF), Kiwior (DEF), Jorginho (MID), Nwaneri (MID), Merino (MID), Trossard (FWD), Jesus (FWD)

While Rice was unavailable in midweek, the international break means he will get some rest and so the Gunners are likely to push for him to return. Martin Odegaard could also return from the start, although he's unlikely to complete 90 minutes, which should see more options from the bench available.