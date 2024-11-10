Key Takeaways Chelsea and Arsenal drew 1-1 in the Premier League, causing both teams to remain 10 points away from the top.

Early missed opportunities and a lackluster first-half performance characterized the game.

Pedro Neto was the standout player, scoring the equaliser for Chelsea and showcasing continued confidence under Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea and Arsenal shared a mutual dissatisfaction on Sunday evening with a 1-1 draw in the Premier League. Pedro Neto's late strike cancelled out Gabriel Martinelli's opener to ensure both sides stay 10 points from the top of the table after 11 games.

Both teams came into the final Premier League game before the November international break with sights set on a return to the top three after Nottingham Forest suffered a home defeat against Newcastle United earlier in the day. But in the first-half, nobody really ended up showing they had what it takes to deserve such a high ranking.

Kai Havertz thought he had opened the scoring after Declan Rice's quickly-taken free-kick, only for VAR to deem his run to be marginally offside. Instead, though, it wasn't until the 60th minute that any of the action came to a crescendo, with Martinelli beating Robert Sanchez at his near-post.

Chelsea wouldn't let that deter their spirit, though, as Pedro Neto - after almost taking his side into the lead early into the game when his cross met the head of Malo Gusto inside the six-year box - drilled the equaliser into the bottom corner.

Match Highlights

Will be added once available...

Chelsea Player Ratings

GK - Robert Sanchez - 6/10

Could have had the same rating as whatever we would've given the fans after being a spectator himself for much of the first hour. It's just a shame he lost his concentration at the vital moment, being sloppily beaten at his near-post.

RB - Malo Gusto - 7/10

Finished the game with Martinelli in his back pocket and ventured forward often, too. He should have scored when Neto delivered a beautiful cross in to him in the 23rd minute.

CB - Wesley Fofana - 7/10

Was much more accurate and composed than his centre-back partner, in attack and defence. Can't be faulted for the goal.

CB - Levi Colwill - 6.5/10

He was a bit aggressive at times, picking up the first yellow card of the game. He crowned a dodgy first half-hour by giving the ball back to Odegaard to invite pressure on the Blues, but definitely improved as the game went on, often cleaning up after Cucurella, before playing everyone onside for the opener.

LB - Marc Cucurella - 7/10

Dealt with Saka really well. He might not have rediscovered his Euro 2024 form this season just yet, but he's been consistently decent early on, and keeping his English counterpart quiet is a good job well done.

CDM - Moises Caicedo - 7/10

Solid throughout, showing an aggressive side to his game.

CDM - Romeo Lavia - 7/10

Held his own again in the midfield battle, coming out on top more often than not. Since his long-awaited return from injury, the Belgian has proven irreplaceable, and his ability to demand control in the middle of the park is a big reason why.

RM - Noni Madueke - 7/10

Really solid. He was a constant thorn in Arsenal's side, and nobody in the backline could guess his next move when he got on the ball. Produced a wonderful cross into Fofana to no avail in the second period.

CAM - Cole Palmer - 6/10

A lot has been made on Palmer's recent record against big teams, and this was in sharp focus again. He was a ghost in the first-half following his early effort.

LM - Pedro Neto - 8/10

Delivered an inch-perfect cross to Gusto, which should have opened the scoring. Then he took it upon himself to level the scoreline when he cut inside and drilled it into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

ST - Nicolas Jackson - 6/10

Quiet, very quiet. But, to be fair, when he did get on the ball, he made things happen, winning fouls and helping his side get up the pitch.

Sub - Enzo Fernandez - 7/10

Assisted the equaliser, although it was pretty much Neto's own work. Solid efforts in the centre as he continues to fight for his place ahead of the current duo.

Sub - Mykhailo Mudryk - 6/10

Brought some much-needed energy to keep the ball away from the defence.

Sub - Reece James - N/A

Didn't really do enough to warrant a score, and it would be unfair to give him one after a short cameo.

Sub - Christopher Nkunku - N/A

Again, didn't do much, but was accurate with what he managed to bring to the team late on.

Arsenal Player Ratings

GK - David Raya - 6.5/10

Made a great blink-and-you'll-miss-it save to keep Palmer out from range inside five minutes. Then, for the remainder of proceedings, he was brave off his line to clutch crosses into his grasp and snuff out any impending danger. Can't be faulted for an emphatic equaliser.

RB - Ben White - 7/10

Made an interception, four ball recoveries, blocked a shot, and created one big chance in the first-half. This omnipresence didn't let up, either, as the Englishman shows for all that he's worth, while others in the defence gain the acclaim.

CB - William Saliba - 7/10

Nine times out of 10, you get what you expect from Saliba, and this was the case again against Chelsea. He was the colossus at the heart of the Gunners' defence.

CB - Gabriel - 6/10

Couldn't tell you what position he was playing. At one point, he was playing in midfield, and then he was on the left touchline, gifting Chelsea an attack by being far too high-up, hanging Saliba out to dry.

LB - Jurrien Timber - 5.5/10

Really struggled against Neto. Perhaps it was this game where Arteta will reassess his position as he's not a natural full-back.

CM - Declan Rice - 5.5/10

Rice was late for Halloween after coming to Stamford Bridge dressed as a ghost. Hooked off first in the Arsenal ranks, and too right.

CM - Thomas Partey - 7/10

In an underwhelming Arsenal midfield, the Ghanaian was a pearl in a sea of mediocrity. He worked so hard to help Rice and Odegaard figure out their deficiencies, being accurate in his passes - both long and short - while also being an astute defensive shield.

CM - Martin Odegaard - 7.5/10

Looked to be a little sloppy and out of sorts early on. Clearly, his match sharpness wasn't up to scratch after a period on the sidelines. But he burst into life to assist the opener on the hour-mark, and a much-improved second-half helped the Gunners to no end. A completely different player after the break.

RW - Bukayo Saka - 5/10

At half-time, he recorded no successful dribbles, no successful long balls, no successful crosses, and was easily disposessed three times. This ineffectiveness continued as he created no chances in his troubling 81-minute cameo.

ST - Kai Havertz - 5.5/10

Looked determined to be the difference against his former side, scoring an offside goal to suggest more was to come from the German. But after shushing the Stamford Bridge crowd, he was, in the end, the one that fell silent.

LW - Gabriel Martinelli - 6.5/10

All the gear, no idea. And by that, we mean, he has the pace, he has the trickery, but as is often the case, he didn't do anything with it. But despite all the clamour on social media, he found the goal to help Arsenal gain the lead. A ray of sunshine in an otherwise dreary afternoon for the Brazilian.

Sub - Leandro Trossard - 5/10

Missed an absolute sitter after the rebound fell to him with two minutes left on the clock, then missed another in injury time when he was too slow to a cross.

Sub - Mikel Merino - 7/10

Helped Arsenal wrestle back the midfield state of play. Much better than Rice, even though it was a little too late to change the result.

Sub - Gabriel Jesus - 5.5/10

Didn't add much to the game, Chelsea's central defenders locked him up.

Player of the Match

Pedro Neto

He could have - and should have - given Chelsea the lead early on when his cross just need a little extra conviction from Malo Gusto. But Pedro Neto was able to leave his stamp on the game with a drilled equaliser late into the second-half. The Portuguese winger has been so confident since making the move to Stamford Bridge.

Better yet, he hasn't picked up any major injuries yet. Hopefully, his career has turned a positive corner under Enzo Maresca's wing. It's no more than what he's deserved.