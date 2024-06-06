Highlights Six Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, may need to sell key players by June 30 to adhere to FFP and PSR regulations.

The transfer window is open with bids coming in, and that could impact other clubs like Villa and Newcastle.

Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester are also at risk, with the trio facing FFP repercussions from financial shortcomings for the second time in two seasons.

Six Premier League clubs may be forced to sell some of their key players in a bid to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) and Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) prior to the June 30 deadline - with Chelsea being one of the clubs involved, according to Sky Sports.

The transfer window is open and clubs are making bids for players already in the hopes of strengthening their squads ahead of next season, whilst the rumour mill is in full swing ahead of EURO 202 and Copa America with fans hoping to see potential incomings shine on the international stage before making a move. But for six Premier League clubs, they will be looking over their shoulders at other teams making a bid for their stars - with Sky Sports reporting that Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle United amongst others will need to accept bids for their stars before June 30 if they are to land within the guidelines of the Premier League's financial rules.

Six Clubs Will Have to Sell Players by June 30

There isn't much time left to conduct deals as EURO 2024 starts in a week

The report states that Chelsea, Villa and Newcastle will be joined by Everton and Nottingham Forest - who both suffered eight and four point deductions respectively for failing to comply with FFP rules last season, though they stayed up at the expense of Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United. The quintet will also be joined by Leicester City, with the Foxes suffering financial risks last season in their own right in the Championship.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Portsmouth's nine-point deduction in 2009/10 for going into administration was higher than Everton and Nottingham Forest's last season.

All clubs need to raise funds by the deadline given that it is the turnover of the new financial year, which could give other clubs who have not fallen into that bracket a real invigoration to perhaps land a player on the cheap. The financial sums for each side will differ accordingly to their own situations, but with the 'mini deadline' looming, we will perhaps start to see some top talents depart on the cheap.

Forest failed in their bid to avoid sanctions last season, though it was reported that they would have stayed within the guidelines had they sold winger Brennan Johnson to Brentford prior to the deadline for a fee close to £35million. Instead, the winger told Forest chiefs that he didn't want the move, and they held out; Tottenham Hotspur ended up paying £47.5million for the Welsh star, resulting in a four-point deduction for the East Midlands outfit.

Premier League Teams Have Big Assets

Clubs won't be short of players to sell

There are a few players that each club could sell to avoid complications. Chelsea have been tipped to sell Conor Gallagher - albeit to Villa - whilst the Champions League outfit have Douglas Luiz, Ollie Watkins and Emiliano Martinez who have all been linked with a transfer to other clubs.

Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes has a £100million release clause which comes into effect until the deadline, and rumours linking Alexander Isak to other clubs won't go away. Everton duo Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana have been linked to clubs in European competition, and Forest stars Morgan Gibbs-White and Murillo have been tipped to make big money in the future.

Leicester are in a different predicament. They sold most of their top assets upon Premier League relegation back in 2023, and whilst players such as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are appreciated by other clubs, they don't have as many high-valuation stars to sell and that will undoubtedly impact them more.

Related Chelsea Now Eyeing Dominic Calvert-Lewin Alongside Sesko Chelsea are eyeing a possible move for the Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.