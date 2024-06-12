Highlights Chelsea & Aston Villa may need player sales for FFP compliance before June 30 deadline.

A conversation around a possible swap deal including Conor Gallagher and Jhon Duran has taken place between the two clubs.

Chelsea may sell their fringe players like Gallagher, whilst Villa eye selling Douglas Luiz for big profits.

Chelsea and Aston Villa are both in need of player sales prior to June 30 in order to comply with FFP regulations, with the deadline for financial year in the Premier League coming at the end of the month - and that could see the duo sell some key players.

Villa finished fourth in the top-flight last season which saw them qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 41 years, and that could see them bring in some top talent from across the globe; whilst Chelsea finished sixth in the league, and as a result, will be playing Europa Conference League football for the first time in their history. But despite both being in need of outgoings, a swap deal could occur between the English powerhouses - with Fabrizio Romano suggesting that Conor Gallagher and Jhon Duran could swap clubs in the coming weeks.

Romano: Duran "Really Keen" on Chelsea Move

Duran wants a London switch but Gallagher could complete swap

Speaking on his Daily Briefing, Romano stated that Chelsea's interest in Duran has reached conversational level with Villa, who hold interest in Gallagher - and if the two clubs can agree on a valuation, a deal could move forwards with Duran 'really keen' on a move to London. He said:

"So, we know that Sesko is not going to Chelsea, but there is another player who has been on their radar since January and that is Jhon Duran at Aston Villa. He is a player Chelsea really like and he remains on their shortlist. With Sesko not joining Chelsea, Duran could be another option, and they already had some conversations with Aston Villa because we know that Villa have issues with Financial Fair Play. "But another key detail is that Villa also like Conor Gallagher, he’s one of their dream targets. They will sign Ross Barkley in midfield, but Gallagher is also a target and considered a fantastic player. So there have been club-to-club talks, and they have discussed Duran - he won’t be cheap, though, probably around £35-40m. "Despite interest from some clubs in Italy, Duran is now understood to be giving his priority to Chelsea - he’s really keen on joining Chelsea and would love this possibility. Let’s see what Gallagher also wants to do, but for sure Duran is on Chelsea’s list as a new striker and he is absolutely keen on this possible move, while some talks have taken place, so it’s surely one to watch."

FFP Could Affect Both Teams in Different Fashion

Chelsea could lose multiple stars in the window

Chelsea have been tipped to sell plenty of their fringe stars, with Ian Maatsen, Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah respectively all being linked with moves away from the club alongside fill-in captain Gallagher.

Conor Gallagher's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 37 1st Assists 7 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.4 2nd Tackles Per Game 2.3 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.2 1st Match rating 7.13 2nd

How much they will bring in for those players is yet to be seen, but having come through the Cobham ranks, the quartet are seen as 'pure profit' due to the fact they haven't cost the club anything in terms of transfer fees - making them the most desirable players to sell over the summer months.

On the other hand, Villa are also having to comply with FFP regulations. Douglas Luiz, one of their shining players over the past half-decade, has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus and reports have suggested that a swap deal will bring Weston McKennie - formerly of Leeds United - and Samuel Iling Jr to the west Midlands, with more cash to sweeten the deal for Villa.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Douglas Luiz and Conor Gallagher had similar seasons in the Premier League, with the Brazilian's 14-goal contribution ranking slightly over Gallagher's 12.

Once the June 30 deadline is passed, Villa will be aiming to spend the money earned from their Champions League qualification and as such, the Luiz sale should be one step backwards, two steps forwards for those of a claret and blue persuasion.

