Chelsea are clearly in the market for a new forward this summer, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has provided an update on Ferran Torres and Raphinha, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Blues have spent big so far in the transfer window, but their business might not be over just yet.

Chelsea transfer news – Latest

So far this summer, Chelsea have spent a whopping £359m on new signings, including Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, and Christopher Nkunku. After failing to qualify for any European competition last season, finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table, it’s no surprise to see Todd Boehly putting his hand in his pocket once again. The west London club activated Michael Olise’s release clause earlier in the transfer window, before he signed a new deal at Crystal Palace, indicating that Chelsea are keen on adding another forward before the window closes.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino confirmed last week that his side would be in the market for an attacking player. He said: “A different profile, can play striker or at the side or behind, we will see. In the next few days we will take some decisions.” Two players who have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge are Barcelona duo Torres and Raphinha, according to ESPN, and Sky Sports reporter Sheth has now provided an update on Chelsea’s pursuit of a forward.

What has Sheth said about Chelsea, Torres, and Raphinha?

Sheth has suggested that talk of Chelsea targeting Torres and Raphinha has come from the Barcelona side, who are trying to offload players due to their financial situation. However, the Sky Sports reporter confirms that Chelsea are in the market for a new forward player.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Well if you go back to Mauricio Pochettino's press conference last week, he actually said that they're targeting a goalkeeper and forward player. Now, the goalkeeper is done. Dorde Petrovic has come in from New England Revolution.

“The forward is the big question mark, because there are a number of options that they're looking at. Some names that are in the public domain are a complete fabrication and it's more being pushed by a potential club trying to get rid of players. For example, I was told this morning that there are links with Ferran Torres and Raphinha at Barcelona, but that seems to be coming more from the Barcelona side, who are trying to push players out because of their financial situation, rather than Chelsea being proactive and trying to sign these players.

“There's every chance that they will sign a forward player before the deadline There's still every chance that they won't fill that particular hole that they want to fill in this transfer window and maybe just delay it until January or maybe even next summer. So, they want to be active Chelsea with an incoming in the forward area in the last couple of days, but time, of course, is running out." "

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m All fees from Sky Sports

What’s next for Chelsea?

With a goalkeeper secured, the Blues could go all out on trying to bring in a new attacking talent. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano today revealed that Manchester City’s Cole Palmer was an option for Pochettino and his recruitment team. Palmer would certainly fit the profile described by Pochettino in terms of a player who could be out wide and maybe in a central area. Chelsea have looked to recruit some of the best young talents in world football, so going after Palmer is certainly no surprise.