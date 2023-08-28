Chelsea are looking to make an attacking addition “in the next few days” at Stamford Bridge, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano drops his latest update to GIVEMESPORT in the final week of the summer window.

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino earned his first win in charge of the west London outfit on Friday, as he aims to build on a 3-0 victory over Luton Town.

Chelsea transfer news – Latest

It has been a hectic summer at Chelsea, who have welcomed 15 signings at Stamford Bridge during the transfer window. The Blues have been free-spending in a similar vein to chairman Todd Boehly’s first two markets in west London, including the signings of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo for £115m, Southampton’s Romeo Lavia for £58m and RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku for £52m.

Chelsea were keen to balance the books this summer but have been helped by the departures of several players to the Saudi Pro League, enabling Boehly to flex his financial muscle in the transfer market again. But the two-time European champions hope to improve on last term’s 12th-placed Premier League finish, with the side’s lack of goals contributing to their below-par top-flight campaign under Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard. Therefore, attacking additions at Stamford Bridge are necessary.

According to RMC Sport, Chelsea target and Lyon winger Bradley Barcola has “suddenly” asked to leave the Ligue 1 giants amid interest from elsewhere. However, Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that the Frenchman has his heart set on a move to Paris Saint-Germain, and any switch to Chelsea would require a change of heart on the player’s side. The Blues were also interested in signing Crystal Palace and France U21 winger Michael Olise, but a £35m deal was blocked when the 21-year-old signed a new contract at Selhurst Park.

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m All fees from Sky Sports

What has Romano said about Chelsea?

Romano claims that Chelsea are looking for an attacking player “who can help as a number ten when needed”, suggesting that Olise was the perfect candidate.

Speaking about Chelsea’s interest in Barcola, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “Let's see if Chelsea will go for him or for a player who can also play as a number ten. Barcola is a fantastic talent but is more of a winger.

“Chelsea are also looking for a player who can help as a number ten when needed, and Olise was the perfect player. This is why they wanted to sign him. Let's see how this is discussed in the next few days. But, for sure, Chelsea want to add at least one more player in offensive positions.”

What next for Chelsea this week?

In the final week of the transfer window, Chelsea aim to make an attacking addition to their ranks at Stamford Bridge. Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that the Blues are aiming to sign a young forward-minded player, as has been their transfer policy so far under the ownership of Boehly.

Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested to GMS that Chelsea could offload forward Raheem Sterling in January despite his impressive start to the current campaign. If the Blues and England star fails to keep his form up, he could find himself in a situation where he is sold in the new year.